Appliances Market Size Expected To Grow Between 2018 – 2026 | Market Value More Than USD 60 Billion by 2026

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global appliances market is expected to grow at significant CAGR around 7.5% throughout the forecast period and reach around US$ 1.75 trillion by 2026. According to the report named “Appliances Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”, escalating demand for new and technologically advanced appliances, changing standards of living, increasing popularity of e-commerce shopping, increased disposable income levels, product advancements, changing lifestyle, rising energy-efficiency programs and ease of availability of various types of appliances are some of the key factors that are fueling the appliances market growth across the globe. Appliance is a machine, device, or a piece of apparatus, particularly electrical device which is used in the various application of the house, such as a washing machine, cooker and others. Raw resources used in the manufacturing of appliance are plastics, precious metals, silicone, and chemicals. Modern appliances such as vacuum cleaners, washing machines and steam irons make various monotonous house works easier. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the availability of wide range of appliances, growing awareness towards various smart appliances and large population base in the region. Continuously changing lifestyle and growing inclination towards low priced and eco-friendly appliances are playing the major roles in the growth of regional appliances market.

Request a Sample Copy of Appliances [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1176

Rising Awareness towards Various Smart Appliances and Availability of Broad Range of Appliances to Drive the Global Appliances Market Growth

The awareness towards smart and eco-friendly appliances is rapidly increasing with the changing lifestyle. Due to the increasing demand for new and technologically advanced personal care and household appliances, the growth of the global appliances market is growing rapidly and expected to grow at substantial rate during the forecast period. Moreover, rising popularity of e-commerce shopping websites due to the various discount options as well as free delivery services is forecasted to impact positively on the growth of the global appliances market over the forecast time period. In addition, growing consumer expenditure and increasing awareness towards energy various smart efficient appliances across the emerging countries are expected to fuel the market growth. Easy accessibility of a number of domestic and kitchen appliances at minor prices, such as air conditioners, refrigerator and televisions due to strong competition among the market players has also considerably positively influenced the market across emerging economies. Growing necessity for efficient as well as safe appliances has forced companies to produce eco-friendly products with improved efficiency, durability and reduced power consumption. Various macroeconomic factors, such as digitalization, varying consumer buying strategies and increasing demand in emerging nations, are supplementing the overall market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are mainly focusing on development of self-directed, smart appliances with the integration of intelligent electronic control, sensors and machine programming methods. Additionally, governments across the globe have implemented various stringent rules and regulations in order to guarantee energy efficiency for household appliances. This factor is boosting the consumer’s purchasing power, thereby propelling the growth of the global appliances market.

Browse Full Report with Table of Content, List of Table and [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/appliances-market

Asia Pacific to Grow at Highest Rate in Appliances Market

Geographically, the global appliances market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the availability of wide range of appliances, growing awareness towards various smart appliances and large population base in the region. Continuously changing lifestyle and growing inclination towards low priced and eco-friendly appliances are playing the major roles in the growth of regional appliances market. Growth in the young population and inclination towards more advanced appliances are supplementing the regional market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for the kitchen appliances is playing a major role in the growth of the regional market. North America is also expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to the development of various innovative appliances and technological advancements. Also the small-scale companies of home appliances are rapidly being taken over by the various industry giants in the region.

Market Players

The appliances market is consolidated with large number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. The key players of the market are Whirlpool Corporation, LG Corp., Haier Group Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Midea Group, Electrolux AB, and BSH Hausgeräte GmbH.

Browse More Press Releases, Click Here:https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Appliances

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Appliances Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Appliances Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Home

1.2.2.4. Personal Care

1.2.2.5. Smartphones

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Appliances Market by Geography

1.2.3.1. Global Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. North America Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.3. Europe Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.5. Latin America Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Appliances Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Appliances Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Appliances Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Appliances Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. APPLIANCES MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Appliances Revenue By Product

4.2. Home

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Personal Care

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Smartphones

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. EUROPE APPLIANCES MARKET BY COUNTRY

5.1. Europe Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2. Europe Appliances Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

5.3. UK

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Germany

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. France

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Spain

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Rest of Europe

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. ASIA-PACIFIC APPLIANCES MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. Asia-Pacific Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. Asia-Pacific Appliances Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. China

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Japan

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. India

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Australia

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. South Korea

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. LATIN AMERICA APPLIANCES MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Latin America Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Latin America Appliances Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. Brazil

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Argentina

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Rest of Latin America

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. MIDDLE EAST APPLIANCES MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Middle East Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Middle East Appliances Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. Saudi Arabia

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. UAE

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Rest of Middle East

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. AFRICA APPLIANCES MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Africa Appliances Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Africa Appliances Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. South Africa

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Egypt

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Africa

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. COMPANY PROFILE

10.1. Whirlpool Corporation

10.1.1. Company Snapshot

10.1.2. Overview

10.1.3. Financial Overview

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.5. Key Developments

10.1.6. Strategies

10.2. LG Corp.

10.2.1. Company Snapshot

10.2.2. Overview

10.2.3. Financial Overview

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. Key Developments

10.2.6. Strategies

10.3. Haier Group Corp.

10.3.1. Company Snapshot

10.3.2. Overview

10.3.3. Financial Overview

10.3.4. Product Portfolio

10.3.5. Key Developments

10.3.6. Strategies

10.4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.4.1. Company Snapshot

10.4.2. Overview

10.4.3. Financial Overview

10.4.4. Product Portfolio

10.4.5. Key Developments

10.4.6. Strategies

10.5. Midea Group

10.5.1. Company Snapshot

10.5.2. Overview

10.5.3. Financial Overview

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. Key Developments

10.5.6. Strategies

10.6. Electrolux AB

10.6.1. Company Snapshot

10.6.2. Overview

10.6.3. Financial Overview

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Key Developments

10.6.6. Strategies

10.7. BSH Hausgeräte GmbH.

10.7.1. Company Snapshot

10.7.2. Overview

10.7.3. Financial Overview

10.7.4. Product Portfolio

10.7.5. Key Developments

10.7.6. Strategies

10.8. Others

10.8.1. Company Snapshot

10.8.2. Overview

10.8.3. Financial Overview

10.8.4. Product Portfolio

10.8.5. Key Developments

10.8.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 11. RESEARCH APPROACH

11.1. Research Methodology

11.1.1. Initial Data Search

11.1.2. Secondary Research

11.1.3. Primary Research

11.2. Assumptions and Scope

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1176

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157