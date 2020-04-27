Architectural Services Market Challenges and Trends, Competitive analysis by Top Key Players like Gensler, AECOM, AEDAS, IBI Group Inc., HDR Architects

Architectural services include designing, construction administration, and preparation of construction documents for various commercial and residential construction projects. Architectural services landscape is changing rapidly due to the global sourcing opportunities and increasing internet penetration. Online crowd sourcing enables customers to submit requirements online and architectural service providers to send design ideas and plans to customers directly.

The Architectural Services Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: Gensler, AECOM, AEDAS, IBI Group Inc., HDR Architects

The initial section provides an industry overview of the Architectural Services market. This part of the study includes market specifications and definitions. In addition, the type of machine is described in detail. Market applications are discussed in the next study. The dynamics that affect the development of the global market, such as drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends, are detailed in this Survey Report.

The Global Architectural Services Market is gaining pace and businesses have started understanding the benefits of analytics in the present day highly dynamic business environment. The market has witnessed several important developments over the past few years, with mounting volumes of business data and the shift from traditional data analysis platforms to self-service business analytics being some of the most prominent ones.

This report focuses on the Architectural Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The competitive landscape of the Global Architectural Services Market has also been described in high detail. The competitive landscape section of the report presents the major vendors operating in the global market. These vendors are analyzed based on attributes such as their product profile, product introductions, SWOT analysis, and contact information. Each of the key players in the market is revealed in terms of their basic company data, key competitors, and presence of manufacturing bases

Key Reasons to Purchase This Report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Architectural Services market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the Architectural Services production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Architectural Services market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Architectural Services market.

Table of Content

1 Architectural Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Architectural Services

1.2 Classification of Architectural Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Architectural Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Architectural Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Construction and Project Management Services

1.2.4 Engineering services, Interior Design Services

1.2.5 Urban Planning Services

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Architectural Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Architectural Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Education

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Residential

1.3.8 Retail

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Architectural Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Architectural Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Architectural Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Architectural Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Architectural Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Architectural Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Architectural Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Architectural Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gensler

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Architectural Services Type and Applications

2.1.3 Gensler Architectural Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 AECOM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Architectural Services Type and Applications

2.2.3 AECOM Architectural Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 AEDAS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Architectural Services Type and Applications

2.3.3 AEDAS Architectural Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 IBI Group Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Architectural Services Type and Applications

2.4.3 IBI Group Inc. Architectural Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 HDR Architects

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Architectural Services Type and Applications

2.5.3 HDR Architects Architectural Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Architectural Services Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Architectural Services Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Architectural Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Architectural Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Architectural Services Market Size by Regions

