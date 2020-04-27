Articulated Dump Truck Market Expected to Reach 7390 Million US$ by the End of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% During 2019-2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on Articulated Dump Truck Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Articulated Dump Truck market is valued at 5530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Articulated Dump Truck volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Articulated Dump Truck market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Volvo

Caterpillar

Doosan

Komatsu

Bell Equipment

John Deere

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

30 to 40 Ton

Under 30 Ton

Above 40 Ton

Segment by Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

Table of Contents

1 Articulated Dump Truck Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Articulated Dump Truck

1.2 Articulated Dump Truck Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 30 to 40 Ton

1.2.3 Under 30 Ton

1.2.4 Above 40 Ton

1.3 Articulated Dump Truck Segment by Application

1.3.1 Articulated Dump Truck Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Agriculture & Forestry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Articulated Dump Truck Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Articulated Dump Truck Market Size

1.5.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Articulated Dump Truck Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Articulated Dump Truck Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Articulated Dump Truck Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Articulated Dump Truck Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Articulated Dump Truck Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Articulated Dump Truck Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Articulated Dump Truck Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Articulated Dump Truck Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Articulated Dump Truck Production

3.4.1 North America Articulated Dump Truck Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Articulated Dump Truck Production

3.5.1 Europe Articulated Dump Truck Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Articulated Dump Truck Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Articulated Dump Truck Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Articulated Dump Truck Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Articulated Dump Truck Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Articulated Dump Truck Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Articulated Dump Truck Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Articulated Dump Truck Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Articulated Dump Truck Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Articulated Dump Truck Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Articulated Dump Truck Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Articulated Dump Truck Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Articulated Dump Truck Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Articulated Dump Truck Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Articulated Dump Truck Business

7.1 Volvo

7.1.1 Volvo Articulated Dump Truck Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Articulated Dump Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Volvo Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Caterpillar

7.2.1 Caterpillar Articulated Dump Truck Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Articulated Dump Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Caterpillar Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Doosan

7.3.1 Doosan Articulated Dump Truck Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Articulated Dump Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Doosan Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Komatsu

7.4.1 Komatsu Articulated Dump Truck Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Articulated Dump Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Komatsu Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bell Equipment

7.5.1 Bell Equipment Articulated Dump Truck Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Articulated Dump Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bell Equipment Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 John Deere

7.6.1 John Deere Articulated Dump Truck Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Articulated Dump Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 John Deere Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Articulated Dump Truck Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Articulated Dump Truck Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Articulated Dump Truck

8.4 Articulated Dump Truck Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Articulated Dump Truck Distributors List

9.3 Articulated Dump Truck Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Articulated Dump Truck Market Forecast

11.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Articulated Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Articulated Dump Truck Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Articulated Dump Truck Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Articulated Dump Truck Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Articulated Dump Truck Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Articulated Dump Truck Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Articulated Dump Truck Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Articulated Dump Truck Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Articulated Dump Truck Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

