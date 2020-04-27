Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2019-2024 Market 2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption motivates farmers to scale up farming operations and give rise to the requirement of automating farming operations. As the farmers are shifting more towards automation, drones and robots have become integral part of agriculture farms and are enhancing yield and improving the product quality. Since AI is the backbone of robotics, increasing adoption of robots in agriculture is estimated to drive the AI in agriculture market growth.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 42.96% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.67%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

SAP

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation

Mavrx

aWhere

Precision Hawk

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Spensa Technologies

Resson

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo Robotics

CropX

John Deere

Gamaya

Cainthus

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market will register a 21.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 790 million by 2024, from US$ 240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Machine Learning

Computer Vision



Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

