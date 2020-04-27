Artificial Intelligence Platform Market 2019-2024 by Emerging Technology, Growth Trends with Top Key Players- Google, Baidu, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Artificial Intelligence Platform Market is an emerging market at present years. Over a period of time the advancement in technology and current market trends has been covered in this report. The report offers profound insights, revenue generation information, and other significant information related to the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market, as well as the latest trends, driving and restraining factors, and risk analysis has been done.



This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence Platform market will register a 56.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46000 million by 2024, from US$ 4880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

On-Premise

Cloud-based



Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

