Automotive Clean Cold Technology Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2026

Automotive clean cold technology is an emerging zero-emission technology which is especially design to provide power and refrigeration for automotive which used for transportation and logistics of variety of temperature sensitive goods. This technology uses a mature process of liquefaction, in which liquid nitrogen is used to provide power and refrigeration to an automotive. The technology offers advantages such as potential savings in fuel consumption, reduced emissions, and better cold chain temperature control and stability.

Delivery truck using refrigeration system is operates through two diesel engines, primary engine provides optimum power to drive truck and secondary engine is used to provide cold space inside truck. According to the report published by 19th European Cold Chain Conference, secondary engine used for providing cold space is consume up to 20% of vehicle diesel, releases 6 times more mono nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 29 times more particulate matter than Euro VI engine, and also leaks up to 30% refrigerants. Refrigerants have high global warming potential and emission of refrigerants can impact adversely air quality. Hence there is a need of clean technology which not only provides efficient cooling function but also ensure low emission for an automotive. Clean cold technology is a novel approach to overcome fuel efficiency and pollution problems associated with an automobiles. This technology utilize vast amount of cold lost to environment during regasification of liquefied natural gas or nitrogen or liquid air. Cold lost to environment can be used to boost efficiency of engine at low temperature, to provide zero emission cooling and power for an automobile.

Automotive Clean Cold Technology Market: Market Dynamics

Transportation and logistics plays an important role in keeping the product handling and transportation among the safest in the world. Refrigeration is an essential need of transportation industry, to deliver intact temperature sensitive products such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and vegetables among other. Growing demand for energy efficient cooling technology for automobile and government’s regulation over pollution control are two key drivers for adoption of clean cold technology in automobiles. Growing food and beverage and pharmaceuticals industry which highly rely on clean cold technologies, is expected to increase adoption of this technology across the globe. Additionally, rising government regulation over emission of air pollutants is expected to boost adoption of clean cold technology across the globe. However sustainability of the global clean cold technology market is majorly depends on further innovation and product development.

Automotive Clean Cold Technology Market: Market Segmentation

On basis of fluid used, global market of automotive clean cold technology can be segmented as follow as:

Nitrogen

Liquefied Air

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

On basis of end-use industries, global market of automotive clean cold technology can be segmented as follow as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Automotive Clean Cold Technology Market: Regional Outlook

Growing demand for sustainable cold chain of refrigerated warehousing and transport is expected to drive adoption of automotive clean cold technology across the world. North America and Europe are expected to be most attractive segments in global market of automotive clean cold technology market. According to a study published by the University of Birmingham, almost 20% of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals products are delivered damage or degraded due to inefficient cold chains in India. This can offers an opportunity to clean cold technology developer to penetrate in to high potential market of India. China is the largest market in Asia-Pacific followed by India in 2020, and is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. This is primarily because of growing industries such as food and beverages and pharmaceuticals which are highly rely on efficient refrigerated transportation in China.

Automotive Clean Cold Technology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global market of automotive clean cold technology are as follow as;