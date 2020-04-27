Automotive Sensors Market to Register 8.6% CAGR from 2015 to 2021 as Driver and Occupant Safety Awareness Rises

Globally, several governments are making efforts in bringing effective and safe driving by enforcing strict regulations on the manufacturers for using integrated technology and devices that will ensure the safety of the passengers and drivers. The use of automotive monitors helps in monitoring and controlling physical processing changing in the automobile.

The demand for automotive sensors is increasing due to the changing mindset and perception of the customers towards safe driving. Furthermore, the demand for hybrid cars has increased that has triggered the demand for automotive sensors. This is because hybrid cars need more sensor monitoring, motor speed, hydrogen leak detection, position, and temperature control. Therefore, in the forthcoming years, the demand for the automotive sensor is likely to increase due to the aforementioned factors.

The global automotive sensors market is classified on the basis of component and type. Based on type, the market is segmented into the temperature sensor, pressure sensor, micro-electro-mechanical-systems (MEMS) sensor, gas sensor, and motion sensor. In 2014, MEMS sensor leading share as compared to other under this category.

The reason behind this growth is the rising application of MEMS sensor in vehicle dynamics control, accelerometer, inertial brake lights, automatic door locks, headlight leveling, and others including active suspension systems.

Of the key applications of automotive sensors, the segment of micro-electro-mechanical-systems (MEMS) sensors accounted for a dominant share in the global automotive sensors market in 2014. The segment is also expected to dominate the market over the report’s forecast period owing to their rising applications.

Geographically, the market in Europe dominated in terms of consumption and revenue contribution to the global automotive sensors market. The leading position of the regional market can be attributed to the high awareness regarding vehicle and driver safety among consumers and vehicle manufacturers.