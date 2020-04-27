Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Key Manufacturers, Scope and Business Outlook 2019

The new research from Global QYResearch on Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Temperature sensors are used to measure the temperature by converting thermal energy into electrical energy. This information is then sent to the electronic control unit (ECU), which calculates appropriate algorithms based on the data to keep the vehicle running in good condition.

By product, the market for MEMS temperature sensors is estimated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. With the development of advanced technologies, the use of advanced MEMS temperature sensors has increased. MEMS, IC sensors, and infrared temperature sensors are expected to be future technologies, due to increasing luxury vehicles around the globe and reduction of the wiring harness.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the automotive temperature sensor market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. The automotive temperature sensor market in North America is expected to witness a slower growth rate as compared to the Asia Pacific and Europe. The global Automotive Temperature Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Temperature Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Temperature Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors

Sensata Technologies

Microchip

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Panasonic

TDK Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Product Type

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermocouple

IC Temperature Sensor

MEMS Temperature Sensor

Infrared Sensor

By Technology

Contact

Non-Contact Segment by Application

Engine

Transmission

HVAC

Exhaust

Thermal Seats

