Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2026

Touch screens are the primary interface in various electronic equipment as they are easy to use and provide improved reliability while functioning. The trend of using touch screens has now emerged in automotive too. Touch screens have become an essential inclusion for vehicular telecommunications and information systems. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly providing touch screen control systems in their vehicles and using it as an important tool for marketing. Due to their easy to use functioning and attractive aesthetic features, automotive touch screens are gaining popularity among consumers and the global automotive touch screen control systems market is anticipated to increase at a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2026.

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Dynamics

The growth in the market of automotive touch screen control systems is matching with the global trend of digitalization and the market is expected to register a high growth over the forecast period. The main concern of automotive touch screen manufacturers is the safety, reliability and precise operation of touch screen control systems. The manufacturers are highly focused in improving the functionality as well as audio-visual effects of these systems in order to make it more user friendly in operation and alluring in appearances. Increasing research and development, in order to make the automotive touch screen control systems more compact with all-in-one features, is gaining traction among the major market players.

One of the major challenges of automotive touch screen control system is to minimize the driver distraction. The automotive touch screens require significant visual attention from the drivers, especially while using the navigating system. However, in order to overcome this challenge a key measure has been recommended by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that is limiting the glance time. Glance Time measures the duration of how long the driver looks away from the road while operating the touch screen. NHTSA recommends limiting glance time for “any task to under two seconds at a time, and 12 seconds total”. With improved functioning features and coming-age technology, newer automotive touch screen control systems are expected to penetrate the market, due to which the global market is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period along with intensified market competition.

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Segmentation

Automotive touch screen control systems market is segmented on the basis of application and type. Based on application, the automotive touch screen control systems market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. On the basis of type, the automotive touch screen control systems market is segmented into resistive and capacitive.

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the automotive touch screen control systems market is segmented into seven key regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan. Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is anticipated to dominate the automotive touch screen market by end of the forecast period. The report provides an exhaustive study on regional and global automotive touch screen control systems market both by application and type.

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Players

Key players reported in this study of automotive touch screen control system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Fujitsu, Synaptics Incorporated, Valeo, Dawar Technologies, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP and Touch Netix etc.