Avionics Market Key Manufacturers, Scope and Business Outlook 2019

The new research from Global QYResearch on Avionics Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The word avionics is portmanteau of aviation and electronics. Avionics comprise electromechanical elements and electronic devices, which are used for the platform operation. They include equipment for communication; cockpit display; control, monitoring, and navigation systems; and other electromechanical systems.

Based on subsystem, the flight control & management system dominates the avionics market, in terms of market size, and is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of flight control & management system segment is increasing requirement of real-time flight plan information sharing.

The global Avionics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Avionics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Avionics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Garmin

GE

Honeywell

Rockwell Collins

Thales

United Technologies

Teledyne Technologies

L3 Technologies

Curtiss-Wright

Meggitt

Cobham Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Subsystem

Flight Control & Management System

Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems

Monitoring/Glass Cockpit

Electrical & Emergency Systems

Inflight Entertainment

Mission/Tactical System

By Fit

Line-fit

Retrofit Segment by Application

Commercial

Defense

UAV

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Avionics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Avionics

1.2 Avionics Segment By Subsystem

1.2.1 Global Avionics Production Growth Rate Comparison By Subsystem (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flight Control & Management System

1.2.3 Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems

1.2.4 Monitoring/Glass Cockpit

1.2.5 Electrical & Emergency Systems

1.2.6 Inflight Entertainment

1.2.7 Mission/Tactical System

1.3 Avionics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Avionics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Defense

1.3.4 UAV

1.4 Global Avionics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Avionics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Avionics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Avionics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Avionics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Avionics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Avionics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Avionics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Avionics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Avionics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Avionics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Avionics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Avionics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Avionics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Avionics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Avionics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Avionics Production

3.4.1 North America Avionics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Avionics Production

3.5.1 Europe Avionics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Avionics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Avionics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Avionics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Avionics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Avionics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Avionics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Avionics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Avionics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Avionics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Avionics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Avionics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Avionics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Avionics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Avionics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Avionics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Avionics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Avionics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Avionics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Avionics Business

7.1 Garmin

7.1.1 Garmin Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Garmin Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GE

7.2.1 GE Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GE Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Honeywell

7.3.1 Honeywell Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Honeywell Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rockwell Collins

7.4.1 Rockwell Collins Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rockwell Collins Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Thales

7.5.1 Thales Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Thales Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 United Technologies

7.6.1 United Technologies Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 United Technologies Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Teledyne Technologies

7.7.1 Teledyne Technologies Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Teledyne Technologies Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 L3 Technologies

7.8.1 L3 Technologies Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 L3 Technologies Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Curtiss-Wright

7.9.1 Curtiss-Wright Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Curtiss-Wright Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Meggitt

7.10.1 Meggitt Avionics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Meggitt Avionics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Cobham

8 Avionics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Avionics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Avionics

8.4 Avionics Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

