Body Area Network’s Demand gathers pace from Cutting-Edge Applications in Non-invasive Monitoring of Chronic Conditions Body

Recent strides made in wearable, coupled with advances made in wireless technologies and sensors, have taken constant health monitoring to a new trajectory. The drive for body area network (BAN) stems from the need for real-time medical diagnostic of a patients’ vital signs and important biological signals. More popularly known as wireless body area network (WBAN), BAN has risen in popularity from its vast potential in improving the access and efficiency of medical treatments in the worldwide healthcare industries. Its applications has markedly improved the quality of life.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/body-area-network-market.html

The potential of WBAN is being realized in variety of diverse applications. Promising ones include early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases, elderly care at home, rehabilitation post- surgeries at home, telemedicine, and ambient assisted living. In coming years, new interesting applications and associated technologies will emerge, especially for sports and military applications. These will be backed by ceaseless advances in wearable computing devices and medical mobile devices.

The opportunities in the global body area network are expected to proliferate year-over-year from 2019 to 2025 and will attain US$62,120.9 million by the end of 2025, according to a projection in a report by Transparency Market Research.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38189

Advances Made in Communication Technologies and Emerging IEEE Standards open New Frontiers

Broadly body area network in medical applications either use implanted sensors onto the body or wearable devices affixed to the body of patients. Wearable devices in body area networks has picked up enormous steam in recent years, evident by the widespread uptake of smart watches, smart rings, wristbands in the medical sector. The use of wearable technologies in BAN has gathered traction in diagnosing and remote monitoring of a range of diseases, notably cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, asthma, and Alzheimer’s. One of the compelling propositions of their use is the aspect of non-invasive daily-life activity monitoring, especially in chronic conditions, and expediting recovery.

Current state-of-art of BAN has benefitted increasingly from recent advances made in communication technologies and emerging IEEE standards, notably IEEE 802.15.6 and IEEE 802.15.4j standards. These have been complemented by constant miniaturization of electronics.