Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

Blood is collected from patients to diagnose certain conditions. It is regarded as a crucial diagnostic tool in laboratory medicine for testing and analysis. A syringe and a needle are used for collection of blood. The collected blood was earlier transferred to non-sterile tubes for testing in laboratories. Presently, a standard sterile container is used for venous blood collection through a syringe or directly into the evacuated tube. Blood collection involves usage of different types of equipment and devices.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/capillary-blood-collection-devices-market.html

Every infant in the U.S. undergoes a heel-stick procedure to provide a sample for metabolic screening tests. Several devices with safety features are available in the market to perform this procedure. The Tenderlett and Tenderfoot, and Microtainer Brand Safety Flow Lancet have retractable blades to prevent inadvertent reuse. The Tenderlett and Tenderfoot lancets are restricted to heel-stick and finger stick applications. Safety Flow Lancets can be used for finger sticks or heel sticks.

The evacuated tubes in capillary blood collection devices are made of glass or plastic. The tubes are of various sizes and several draw volumes with different closures. These have a variety of additives. Color coding is seen on the closure of an evacuated tube according to the additive in the tube. The National Committee on Clinical Laboratory Standards and the International Organization of Standardization recommends the color for the codes used. Safety closures on the tubes reduce the blood slip when opened. The volume of blood needed is mentioned clearly on the tube with the help of a label and it varies according to the size of tubes. The amount of vacuum helps to determine the volume which is filled into the tube. The volume should be within ± 10% according to the National Committee on Clinical Laboratory Standards and International Organization of Standardization standards. The expiration date is mentioned on evacuated tubes which is based on gel stability or vacuum loss.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in demand for improvement in techniques used for blood sampling, and surge in demand for safe blood removal technologies are projected to boost the growth of the global capillary blood collection devices market. However, risk involved in the technique used for capillary blood assortment is anticipated to restrain the global capillary blood collection devices market.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57258

The global capillary blood collection devices market can be segmented based on material type, product type, application, and end-user. In terms of material type, the market can be classified into glass, stainless steel, plastic, ceramic, and others. The plastic segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, as plastic devices are cost-effective, lightweight, and biocompatible. Impermeability, durability, and non-porous nature of the tubes is anticipated to boost demand for glass devices. The glass and plastic segments are anticipated to dominate the capillary blood collection devices market during the forecast period due to extensive use in the manufacture of medical devices. Based on product type, the global capillary blood collection devices market can be categorized into micro-container tubes, lancets, warming devices, micro-hematocrit tubes, and others. The product type segment is expected to witness strong growth, as these are the most commonly used devices across the world. The lancets sub segment, in the product type segment, is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Minimum invasiveness during blood collection is projected to fuel the growth of the lancets segment. In terms of application, the capillary blood collection devices market can be divided into whole blood, liver profile tests, dried blood spot tests, plasma/serum protein tests, and comprehensive metabolic panel tests. Based on end-user, the global capillary blood collection devices market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, blood donation centers, pathology laboratories, and home diagnosis.

Geographically, the global capillary blood collection devices market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for significant market share during the forecast period due to extensive use of screening and high expenditure on health care in the U.S. Moreover, early adoption of surgical techniques and new instruments in the country drives the market in the region. Surge in awareness about best practices in capillary blood collection and supportive reimbursement scenario in the developed regions are anticipated to drive the capillary blood collection devices market in North America.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=57258

Key players operating in the global capillary blood collection devices market are Danaher, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sarstedt AG & Co., Medtronic, Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Improve Medical Technology Co., among others.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/