Cardiac Assist Catheter Pumps Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026

Cardiac assist catheter pumps are used to increase the output of a heart by reducing oxygen consumption, myocardial workload, and simultaneously increasing cardiac output. A study conducted by Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) and Cardiovascular Health Study (CHS) in the U.S. in 2014 revealed that the incidence of sick sinus syndrome (SSS) was 0.8 per 1,000 person-years. It increases with age and is nearly similar in men and women. More than half of the patients with sick sinus syndrome develop tachybrady syndrome i.e., alternating bradycardia and tachycardia. In the U.S., around 30% to 50% patients opting for cardiac implantation show SSS as primary indication. In a 50 months follow-up study of patients with SSS, the mortality rate was found to be 18%. The overall prevalence of first degree atrio-ventricular block in the adult population in the U.S. is 3.7%. Prevalence of atrio-ventricular block is higher in patients with coronary heart diseases.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiac-assist-catheter-pumps-market.html

The global cardiac assist catheter pumps market is primarily driven by increase in incidence of cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, rise in adoption of technologically advanced health care devices, increase in the geriatric population, and advancements in health care are expected to boost the growth of the global cardiac assist catheter pumps market in the next few years. Rise in the geriatric population directly affects the growth and development of cardiac assist catheter pumps. This is primarily because elderly people are highly susceptible to heart diseases such as sick sinus syndrome and atrio-ventricular blockage. Increase in the global population aged above 65 years is a major driver of the cardiac assist catheter pumps market. According to the U.S. Census Board, people older than 65 years represented around 13% of the total population; this percentage is expected to increase to 20% by 2030. Other countries aging at a rapid pace are the U.S., Japan, and Germany. The impact of this driver is expected to remain high during the forecast period as the global geriatric population is constantly rising. However, high cost of cardiac assist catheter pumps and stringent government regulations for the approval of health care devices are expected to restrain the cardiac assist catheter pumps market in the next few years.

The global cardiac assist catheter pumps market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into right ventricular assisted catheter pumps and left ventricular assisted catheter pumps. In terms of end-user, the global cardiac assist catheter pumps market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57960

In terms of region, the global cardiac assist catheter pumps market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. Factors such as rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases, availability of a large number of health care facilities, and established health care policies drive the cardiac assist catheter pumps market in the region. Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to be highly lucrative markets for cardiac assist catheter pumps in the near future. The cardiac assist catheter pumps market in these regions is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to large population, increase in the number of hospitals, and rise in government investment for the advancement of health care.

Key players operating in the global cardiac assist catheter pumps market include Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Edwards Life Sciences, Cook Medical, Abbott, B. Braun, C. R. Bard, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=57960

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/