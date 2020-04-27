Companies in the Polyester Straps Market Resorting to Product Innovation to Stay Ahead in the Game

A new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Polyester Straps Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” studies the performance of the global polyester straps market over a ten year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value and volume forecast of the global polyester straps market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. The estimates point to a revenue growth from about US$ 693.7 Mn by 2017 to nearly US$ 1388.6 Mn by 2027 end, resulting in a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the global Polyester Straps market is pegged at 564.3 ‘000 tonnes by 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, to reach 1,073.8 ‘000 tonnes by the end of 2027.

Global Polyester Straps Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The report segments the global polyester straps market on the basis of packing grade, width, break strength, thickness, application and on the basis of end use industry. The machine grade segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 290 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of US$ 576.4 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the period of assessment. The 5-15 mm width type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 3 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of US$ 442.2 Mn in the year 2027, displaying a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The 300-500 kg break strength type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 175.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of US$ 365.1 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the assessment period. The less than 0.50 mm thickness type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 97.8 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of US$ 186.6 Mn in the year 2027, displaying a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The heavy duty bailing and others application type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 73.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of US$ 140.8 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the period of assessment. The paper and allied products end use industry segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 98 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of US$ 179.3 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Global Polyester Straps Market: Regional Forecast

Future Market Insights tracks the performance of the global polyester straps market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, North America polyester straps market is estimated to be valued at US$ 158.3 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to touch a value of US$ 323.9 Mn in the year 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 7.4% during the assessment period. The Western Europe polyester straps market is estimated to be valued at US$ 119.8 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to touch a value of US$ 237.8 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the assessment period.

Global Polyester Straps Market: Vendor Insights

The report has included some of the key players operating in the global laundry care market such as Teufelberger Holding Ag, Samuel Strapping Systems, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc., Mosca GmbH, Industrial Yarns Pty Ltd., Linder GmbH, The Plastic Strapping Company Ltd., Northshore Strapping Company, Plastic Extruders Ltd., National Webbing Products and others. Launching of bio-gradable Polyester Straps is a key focus area for key players in this market both at international as well as regional level. Manufacturers are preferring recycled raw materials for manufacturing Polyester Straps.

