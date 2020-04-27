Construction Toys| 2019 Reviews of the Most Popular Market Such As- LEGO, Vtech, Mattel Inc., Hasbro, Bandai Co., Ltd., Mega Bloks, Knex, Melissa & Doug

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Construction Toys Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report on the global construction toys market offers in-depth insights into key market dynamics, detailed raw material sourcing strategy, supply chain dynamics and cost structure, and recent product innovations.



The study provides a critical evaluation of various trends affecting the demand among children of different ages and evaluates the factors expected to open up exciting avenues in the coming years. The research presents a detailed analysis of trends affecting the share and size of regional markets and highlights the key factors driving various product types. In addition, the study takes a closer look at the market demand in various sales channel and explores the competitive scenario for these channels in major regions. The evidence-based insights help market participants to ascertain the competitive intensity over the forecast period (20172022)

The global construction toys market estimated valuation is US$6,694.7 Mn by the end of 2017. The market is projected to clock a CAGR of 6.3% during 20172022 and reach US$9,089.7 by the end of the forecast period.

Global Construction Toys Market: Dynamics

The demand for construction toys is mainly driven by their vast cognitive and intellectual benefits among kids of various age groups. Parents and teachers recognize the importance of these for fostering spatial and creative skills among pre-school kids. In addition, the rising use of construction toys among adult kids for boosting their formal learning capabilities is a key factor accentuating the market. In recent years, a number of toy manufacturers have focused on bringing new shapes and design options that allow kids to create an array of innovative constructions. This is expected to open a number of exciting avenues for market players to capitalize on during the forecast period.



Global Construction Toys Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global construction toys market on the basis of product type, age group, sales channel, material, and region.

Based on product type, the report segments the market into architecture, traditional blocks and plates, educational, tinker toys, and motors and trains. Of these, the traditional blocks and plates segment dominates the market and is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to rise at the leading absolute growth annually over the assessment period. The growth of the segment is mainly fueled by the vastly rising demand of construction toys based on traditional blocks and plates for toddlers.

On the basis of age group, the report segments the market into 2-3, 3-4, 5-8, 8-10, 11-14, and above 14 years. Based on sales channel, the report divides the overall market into hyper/super market, e-commerce, franchised outlets, departmental stores, and others.

Based on type of material used to make toys, the report segments the market into plastic, metal, wood, and others.

Based on region, the report segments the global market into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Of these, the APEJ holds the leading revenue share of the global market and is projected to retain its lead throughout the assessment period. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning demand for construction toys among kids of all age groups.



Companies profiled in the report are:

The report offers an elaborate profiling of key players, the strategies adopted by them to consolidate their shares, and revenue share and size along the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are LEGO, Vtech, Mattel, Inc., Hasbro, Bandai Co., Ltd., Mega Bloks, Knex, Melissa & Doug, Meccano, and Gebr. Mrklin & Cie. GmbH.

