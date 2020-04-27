Deferasirox Market Key takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Deferasirox is an oral iron chelator. Its main use is to reduce chronic iron overload in patients who are receiving long-term blood transfusions for conditions such as beta- thalassemia and other chronic anemias.

The half-life of deferasirox is between 8 and 16 hours allowing once a day dosing. Two molecules of deferasirox are capable of binding to 1 atom of iron which is subsequently eliminated by fecal excretion. Its low molecular weight and high lipophilicity allows the drug to be taken orally unlike deferoxamine which has to be administered by IV route (intravenous infusion). Together with deferiprone, deferasirox seems to be capable of removing iron from cells (cardiac myocytes and hepatocytes) as well as removing iron from the blood. Consumers are generally quick-change, to get or use newfangled products, better experience, better convenience and more quicker; to find and meet the needs of consumers, and exceeding expectation, better service.

According to this study, over the next five years the Deferasirox market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2990 million by 2024, from US$ 2270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Deferasirox business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Deferasirox market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Deferasirox value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

500 mg/Tablet

250 mg/Tablet

125 mg/Tablet

Others

Segmentation by application:

Transfusional Iron Overload

NTDT Caused Iron Overload

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Novartis

Cipla

Sun Pharma

Natco Pharma

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Deferasirox consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Deferasirox market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Deferasirox manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Deferasirox with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Deferasirox submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Deferasirox by Players

Chapter Four: Deferasirox by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Deferasirox Market Forecast

