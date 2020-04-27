Demand for Gel Battery Market is increasing significantly in North America owing to the development of infrastructure in the region

Gel battery is a valve regulated, maintenance free, lead acid battery. It is extremely robust and versatile. Gel battery produces can be used in places without much ventilation. The term ‘maintenance free’ is a misnomer as VRLA batteries still require cleaning and regular functional testing. It is widely used in large portable electrical devices and off-grid power systems. The large amounts of storage are needed at a lower cost than other low-maintenance technologies such as lithium-ion.

Global Gel Battery Market: Key Segments

The gel battery market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, and region. Based on type, the gel battery market can be divided into 2V, 12V, and 6V. Based on end-user industry, the gel battery market can be segregated into power, renewable energy, EPS & UPS, communications, and others. Gel batteries are commonly used in applications such as cell phones, camcorders, motorcycles, and marine equipment.

They are also employed in the U.S. nuclear submarine fleet, due to their power density, elimination of gassing, low maintenance, and enhanced safety. Gel-cell batteries are also used for recreational marine purposes, with AGM being commonly available. Large number of suppliers offer AGM deep cycle marine batteries. These batteries are typically preferred due to the low maintenance and spill-proof quality; however, they are generally considered a less cost effective solution compared to the traditional flooded cells. It is also used in high-end cars. Users do not have to regularly add water to the battery to ensure that the electrolyte levels are normal. Thus, they require low maintenance. Gel car battery has less acid than a common deep cycle car battery. With the electrolyte solution transformed into gel, it is almost impossible to spill the content, preventing any of the acids seeping out.

Compared to ordinary batteries, gel batteries are much lighter. This technology only uses a small amount of solidified electrolyte to keep the acid immobile. Gel batteries have longer lifespan than traditional batteries, as the gelled solution can hold its charge for a longer time. Gel battery is also durable and can withstand extreme temperatures. Companies are coming up with new and advanced technologies in order to lower costs and improve the quality of the gel battery.

In order to prevent excess gas from forming inside the cells, the user needs to charge the gel battery at a slower rate. This is one of the restraints of using a gel battery. These batteries must be charged at a lower voltage to prevent overcharging. Overcharging can make these batteries permanently porous. This would ultimately hamper the battery’s lifespan.

In terms of geography, countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, Singapore, and Japan are the developing regions for gel battery market due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization. Demand for gel battery market is increasing significantly in North America owing to the development of infrastructure in the region. Demand for gel batteries is high in countries in Europe such as the U.K., Germany, and France owing to the rapid industrial growth. The gel battery market is estimated to expand in countries in Africa and Latin America post their recovery from the economic slowdown.

Global Gel Battery Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the gel battery market include Exide Technologies, Enersys, VISION, DYNAVOLT, UPSEN Electric, and Shoto.