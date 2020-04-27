Digestive Health Products Market Worth US$ 25 Billion by 2026

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global digestive health products market is expected to grow at significant CAGR around 7% throughout the forecast period and reach around US$ 57 billion by 2026.

According to the report named “Digestive health products Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”, escalating demand for healthy and nutritional food additives, increasing preferences toward digestive food products, growing awareness regarding various health benefits, increasing geriatric population, ever-increasing healthcare costs, changing lifestyle patterns and ease of availability of various digestive health products are some of the key factors that are fueling the digestive health products market growth across the globe. Digestive health products are playing major role in the growth of the healthcare industry due to the growing consciousness towards the importance of digestive healthcare as these products provide various health benefits. Digestive health products assist to keep up a healthy level of gastric acids in order to facilitate inclusive digestion of various nutrients. Due to the significant impact on various other functioning parts of the body, the digestive tract health is a essential pointer of the person’s overall health. North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing awareness towards the availability of digestive health products, improved consciousness about health benefits and technological advancements. Continuously changing lifestyle is playing the major role in the growth of regional digestive health products market.

Rising Awareness towards Health Benefits and Availability of Broad Range of Digestive health products to Drive the Global Digestive health products Market Growth

The awareness towards the health issues and benefits offered by digestive health products is rapidly increasing with the changing lifestyle. This factor is increasing the demand for various digestive health products. Increasing concerns about various health problems and ease of availability of various digestive health products in the market are some of the fundamental factors responsible for the rapid growth of digestive health products market globally. Escalating demand for healthy and nutritional food preservatives is one of the main factors influencing the growth of the global market. Growing awareness towards the favourable properties of probiotics is also anticipated to spur the demand for digestive health products, thereby supplementing the overall digestive health products market. Various probiotics such as Yogurt and other are used to control intestinal flora. Fatty acids and various Products rich in Omega-3 are also used to treat the Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). Digestive health products facilitate controlling the bad bacteria and improving the immunity by enhancing the gut health. The increasing awareness about the health benefits offered by digestive health products has been pouring the growth of the global market as consumers are ready to pay extra for improved health. Digestive health products also assist in the avoidance of oxidative harm related diseases such as cancer. Moreover, the significant increase in food expenditure in emerging economies is further fueling the market growth.

Asia Pacific to Grow at Highest Rate in Digestive health products Market

Geographically, the global digestive health products market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute the highest revenue share and grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing awareness towards the availability of digestive health products, improved consciousness about health benefits and technological advancements. Continuously changing lifestyle is playing the major role in the growth of regional digestive health products market. Government support for new product developments, real time delivery of products, and plenty of specialty health products are some of the fundamental factors driving the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is also expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to the increasing product demand, increased awareness towards health issues and huge population. Digestive health products providers from the region are also focusing on the offering various advanced products to customers.

Market Players

The digestive health products market is consolidated with large number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. The key players of the market are Arla Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Chr. E. I. DuPont Nemours and Company, Danone SA, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Hansen Holding, Cargill Inc., Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc. and General Mills.

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

