Digital Isolator Market 2019: Comprehensive Study with Top Key Players- NVE, Vicor, ROHM Semiconductor

The global Digital Isolator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Isolator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Isolator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

Silicon Labs

Broadcom

ROHM Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductor

NVE

Vicor

Murata Manufacturing

National Instruments Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Coupling

Giant Magnetoresistive Segment by Application

Gate Drivers

DC/DC Converters

ADCs

USB & Other Communication Ports

CAN Isolation

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Digital Isolator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Isolator

1.2 Digital Isolator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Isolator Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Capacitive Coupling

1.2.3 Magnetic Coupling

1.2.4 Giant Magnetoresistive

1.3 Digital Isolator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Digital Isolator Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Gate Drivers

1.3.3 DC/DC Converters

1.3.4 ADCs

1.3.5 USB & Other Communication Ports

1.3.6 CAN Isolation

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Digital Isolator Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Digital Isolator Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Digital Isolator Market Size

1.5.1 Global Digital Isolator Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Digital Isolator Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Digital Isolator Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Isolator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Digital Isolator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Digital Isolator Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Isolator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Digital Isolator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital Isolator Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Digital Isolator Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Digital Isolator Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Digital Isolator Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Digital Isolator Production

3.4.1 North America Digital Isolator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Digital Isolator Production

3.5.1 Europe Digital Isolator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Digital Isolator Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Digital Isolator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Digital Isolator Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Digital Isolator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Digital Isolator Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Digital Isolator Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Digital Isolator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Digital Isolator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Digital Isolator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Digital Isolator Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Digital Isolator Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Digital Isolator Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Digital Isolator Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Digital Isolator Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Digital Isolator Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Digital Isolator Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Isolator Business

7.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.1 Texas Instruments Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Texas Instruments Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Analog Devices

7.2.1 Analog Devices Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Analog Devices Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Infineon Technologies

7.3.1 Infineon Technologies Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Infineon Technologies Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Silicon Labs

7.4.1 Silicon Labs Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Silicon Labs Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Broadcom

7.5.1 Broadcom Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Broadcom Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ROHM Semiconductor

7.6.1 ROHM Semiconductor Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ROHM Semiconductor Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Maxim Integrated

7.7.1 Maxim Integrated Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Maxim Integrated Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NXP Semiconductor

7.8.1 NXP Semiconductor Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NXP Semiconductor Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 NVE

7.9.1 NVE Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 NVE Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Vicor

7.10.1 Vicor Digital Isolator Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Digital Isolator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Vicor Digital Isolator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Murata Manufacturing

7.12 National Instruments

8 Digital Isolator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Digital Isolator Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Digital Isolator

8.4 Digital Isolator Industrial Chain Analysis

