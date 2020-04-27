Digital Stethoscope Market 2016 in Depth Analysis on Growth, Trends & Forecast – 2026

Digital stethoscope is a real time invention, which translates acoustic sound into an electrical signal, heart beats per minute (HBM) is displayed on LCD. Digital stethoscope also offers signal amplification and additional functions like storage, analysis and visual demonstration of sound signals. Sounds from multiple locations can be seized with the help of an electret microphone. The arrested sound is filtered and processed digitally by exhausting an adaptive frequency to obtain clearly audible and distinct heart sounds. An advanced digital stethoscope can wirelessly stream heart sounds to a smartphone. It also offers refined capabilities with audio recording and playback features. Digital stethoscope provides a new dais for potential computer-aided diagnosis (CAD). A digital stethoscope has various applications such as to assist doctors in examine and analyze cardiac signals in real time during auscultation. Digital stethoscopes are frequently favored by healthcare professionals for a physical examination. New edition of digital stethoscopes does have a learning curve, as its unique features with the integrated system for rapid diagnosing purposes is gaining more scope for the worldwide physicians. The upcoming advanced technology potential to revolutionize overall diagnosis by driving great innovation and enhancing the way healthcare services are administered throughout the globe successfully.

Digital Stethoscope Market: Drivers and Restraints

Digital stethoscopes have cutting-edge features like audio recording, amplification of sound and eliminate other troublesome sounds for improved diagnosis. These digital stethoscopes are also fortified with software that allows doctors to generalize the readings for monitoring the heart rate of the patient. Substituting the linking cable with a wireless model may support lessen the potential risk and further agree to the propagation of the signals to different users for a checkup. Now physicians are capable to capture individual’s heart and lung sounds and incorporate them into the electronic health record. This breakthrough signifies a revolutionary advancement in longitudinal patient care. Digital stethoscopes are gaining more popularity among dental practitioners that are seeking for more flexibility in overall functionality. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness and promotional campaigning by manufacturing companies is also fuelling the growth of the global digital stethoscopes market. Digital stethoscope manufacturers are converging on developing the devices with superior acoustics, better performance, and pioneering designs. Growing healthcare expenditure, increasing lifestyle, and the elderly population is expected to fuel the growth of digital stethoscope market. These stethoscopes offer advanced features with modern technology and have strongest growth potential in the overall stethoscope market. A lot of startup firms in the digital health space appear to launch their own manufactured products when FDA gave a green light to digital stethoscope. It may be too complex, time-consuming and too expensive to accept the new digital technology. Physicians have to gain more trust their medical devices work as stated. FDA approval system is one way of substantiating the upcoming digital device. This adoption of new technology by worldwide doctors is really a value based shift payment for digital stethoscope providers.

Digital Stethoscope Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Integrated Chest-Piece System

Wireless Transmission System (Bluetooth)

Integrated Receiver Head-Piece System

Numerical Simulation and System Integration

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Healthcare Institutes & Organizations

Home Care Settings

Others

Digital Stethoscope Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the digital stethoscope market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The global digital stethoscope market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North American region has a huge market owing to a large number of manufacturers, technological advancements with increasing population with and growing awareness about the upcoming devices and technology. Asian countries and Latin American countries are having more growth opportunities for digital stethoscope market players in the forecast period. North America leads the global digital stethoscope market due to rise in geriatric population and increasing concern of healthcare. Some of the key factors impacting digital stethoscope market in emerging countries are rising demand for healthcare medical devices for commercial and personal usage, growing healthcare expenditure and rising government initiatives in the field of digital market.

Digital Stethoscope Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global digital stethoscope market are FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals, Eko, Qinhuangdao Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., EXANOVO GROUP, Qufu Longercare Meditech Limited, and others. Digital stethoscope made by Eko Devices is also the first company to incorporate heart sounds directly with a patient’s electronic health record (EHR).