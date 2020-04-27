Electric Motor Sales Market Worth US Dollar 214 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 8.0% Between 2018 to 2026

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global electric motor sales market is expected to grow at significant CAGR around 8% throughout the forecast period and reach around US$ 214 billion by 2026.

According to the report named “Electric Motor Sales Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”, increasing technological advancements, surge in electric vehicles production, various advantages offered by electric motor, rise in awareness towards green vehicles, enhanced insulation and operational efficiency and growing fuel prices across the globe are some of the key factors that are fueling the electric motor sales market growth across the globe. The electric motor is an electrical device that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. Electric motor is an indivisible constituent of heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) equipment. Electric motors are also used in several industry applications such as industrial machinery, home appliance and motor vehicles among others. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the continuous advancements in the agriculture sector with the huge investments and rapid development in the mining industry in industrialization in various countries.

Request a Sample Copy of Electric Motor Sales [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1180

Advantages Offered By Electric Motor And Technological Innovations to Drive the Global Electric Motor Sales Market Growth

Rising fuel costs over the globe are forcing individuals to shift to non-traditional fuel options. Electric vehicles are manufactured in order to reduce the overall operational costs and carbon footprint. Increase in electric vehicles production is anticipated to boost the demand for electric motors. Also the electric motors are used in performance components in order to console the components of the vehicle. The safety and functionalities of motors is improved with the enhanced operational efficiency and insulation, resulting in the increased demand for electric motors across various industries. Moreover, growing number of government incentives in order to promote the green vehicles sale for the protection of environment from carbon emissions is playing as a key factor in the growth of the global market. Rapid technological advancements is gaining the traction in the market. In addition, introduction of improved insulation materials has enhanced the working efficiency as well as life of the product, thereby fueling the growth of the market. The global electric motor sales market is anticipated to grow at substantial rate throughout the forecast period due to the augment in production of automobile. The electric motors are generally used in HVAC applications, pumps, domestic appliances, electric cars, compressors, fans and automated robots. Due to their low maintenance, longer operational life and low energy consumption these electric motors are gaining importance. Growing adoption of energy efficient products in agricultural and industrial sectors is further boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, the environmental advantages provided by the electric motors is increasing the penetration of the electric motors in electric vehicles, thereby supplementing the overall market growth.

Browse Full Report with Table of Content, List of Table and [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/electric-motor-sales-market

Asia Pacific to Grow at Highest Rate in Electric Motor Sales Market

Geographically, the global electric motor sales market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute the highest revenue share and grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the continuous advancements in the agriculture sector with the huge investments and rapid development in the mining industry in industrialization in various countries. Rapid expansions of the mining industry, increasing demand for electric motors in the oil and gas industry and noteworthy demand for cement across the construction industry are some of the key factors that positively influencing the growth of the global electric motor sales market. Increasing government funding and ongoing technological advancements are further escalating the growth of the global market. An enormous investment in industrialization is anticipated to boost the global market growth over the forecast period. North America is also expected to grow at considerable rate during the forecast period owing to the high GDP and technological innovations.

Market Players

The electric motor sales market is consolidated with large number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. The key players of the market are Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Ametek, Inc., Franklin Electric Co., Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Siemens, Rockwell Automation, and Asmo Co., Ltd.

Browse More Press Releases, Click Here: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Electric Motor Sales

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Electric Motor Sales Market By Motor Type

1.2.2.1. Global Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Motor Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue Share By Motor Type in 2017

1.2.2.3. AC Motor

1.2.2.4. DC Motor

1.2.2.5. Hermetic Motor

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Electric Motor Sales Market By Power Output

1.2.3.1. Global Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Power Output (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Integral HP Output

1.2.3.3. Fractional HP Output

1.2.3.4. Others

1.2.4. Electric Motor Sales Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Industrial Machinery

1.2.4.3. Motor Vehicles

1.2.4.4. HVAC Equipment

1.2.4.5. Aerospace & Transportation

1.2.4.6. Household Appliances

1.2.4.7. Others

1.2.5. Electric Motor Sales Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Electric Motor Sales Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Electric Motor Sales Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Electric Motor Sales Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Electric Motor Sales Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES MARKET BY MOTOR TYPE

4.1. Global Electric Motor Sales Revenue By Motor Type

4.2. AC Motor

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. DC Motor

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Hermetic Motor

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Other

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES MARKET BY POWER OUTPUT

5.1. Global Electric Motor Sales Revenue By Power Output

5.2. Integral HP Output

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Fractional HP Output

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Electric Motor Sales Revenue By Application

6.2. Industrial Machinery

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Motor Vehicles

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. HVAC Equipment

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Aerospace & Transportation

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Household Appliances

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Electric Motor Sales Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Motor Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. General Electric Company

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Ametek, Inc.

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Franklin Electric Co.

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Denso Corporation

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Siemens

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Rockwell Automation

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Asmo Co., Ltd.

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1180

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157