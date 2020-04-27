Electronic Sensor Market 2019: Comprehensive Study with Top Key Players- Robert Bosch, Omron Corporation, TE Connectivity

The new research from Global QYResearch on Electronic Sensor Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Image sensors held the largest share of the electronic sensors market for consumer industry owing to their huge demand in smartphones and digital cameras. However, the market for fingerprint sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022 because of their growing adoption in a large number of electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops. These sensors are used to add another layer of security authentication for safe access of these devices. The rising mobile application ecosystem enables adoption of smartphones for ecommerce and financial transaction further makes fingerprint sensor as an essential requirement. Fingerprint sensors are also likely to be commercialized in computer peripherals such as mouse and keypad in the near future.

The growing demand for smartphones, smartwatch, emergence of fitness and activity trackers, and growing adoption of augmented reality (AR) based and virtual reality (VR) based headsets are the key factors driving the growth of the electronic sensors market for consumer industry. The global Electronic Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Stmicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

Murata Manufacturing

Robert Bosch

Infineon Technologies

Synaptics Incorporated

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Omron Corporation Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Motion Sensor

Image Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Fingerprint Sensor

Others Segment by Application

Entertainment

Communication & IT

Home Appliances

Wearable Devices

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Electronic Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Sensor

1.2 Electronic Sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pressure Sensor

1.2.3 Temperature Sensor

1.2.4 Motion Sensor

1.2.5 Image Sensor

1.2.6 Proximity Sensor

1.2.7 Fingerprint Sensor

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Electronic Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electronic Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Entertainment

1.3.3 Communication & IT

1.3.4 Home Appliances

1.3.5 Wearable Devices

1.4 Global Electronic Sensor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electronic Sensor Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Electronic Sensor Market Size

1.5.1 Global Electronic Sensor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Electronic Sensor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Electronic Sensor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electronic Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electronic Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Electronic Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Electronic Sensor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Electronic Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Electronic Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Electronic Sensor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Electronic Sensor Production

3.4.1 North America Electronic Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Electronic Sensor Production

3.5.1 Europe Electronic Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Electronic Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Electronic Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Electronic Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Electronic Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Electronic Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Electronic Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Electronic Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electronic Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Electronic Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Electronic Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electronic Sensor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Electronic Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Electronic Sensor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Electronic Sensor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Electronic Sensor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Electronic Sensor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Electronic Sensor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Sensor Business

7.1 Sony Corporation

7.1.1 Sony Corporation Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sony Corporation Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung Electronics

7.2.1 Samsung Electronics Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung Electronics Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Stmicroelectronics

7.3.1 Stmicroelectronics Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Stmicroelectronics Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 NXP Semiconductors

7.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 NXP Semiconductors Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TE Connectivity

7.5.1 TE Connectivity Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TE Connectivity Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Murata Manufacturing

7.6.1 Murata Manufacturing Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Murata Manufacturing Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Robert Bosch

7.7.1 Robert Bosch Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Robert Bosch Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Infineon Technologies

7.8.1 Infineon Technologies Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Infineon Technologies Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Synaptics Incorporated

7.9.1 Synaptics Incorporated Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Synaptics Incorporated Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

7.10.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Electronic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Electronic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Electronic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Omron Corporation

8 Electronic Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electronic Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electronic Sensor

8.4 Electronic Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

