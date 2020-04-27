Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market – Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies and General Trends for 2016-2026

Urinary incontinence is a condition wherein there is unintentional loss of urine. This is also referred to as stress incontinence which happens during physical activities like coughing, sneezing, running or lifting heavy weights, that’s exerts pressure on the bladder. Stress incontinence differs from urinary urge as it is caused by contraction of bladder muscles. Stress incontinence is very common among females than in males and can be of the reason for isolating oneself from the social life. Female stress urinary incontinence is caused by weal sphincter muscle. There are two types of female stress urinary incontinence: urethral hypermobility and intrinsic sphincter deficiency. In urethra hypermobility, the urethra changes its position due to increase in abdominal pressure, whereas in intrinsic sphincter deficiency there is inability in the sphincter to get sealed. Female stress urinary incontinence is most commonly observed above the age of 60 years as weakening of pelvic muscles occurs by this age. There are further more causes of female stress urinary incontinence like pregnancy and childbirth, hysterectomy, nerve or muscle damage during birthing or surgical trauma, obesity, menopause, chronic coughing, anatomical predisposition and impact of various heavy physical activities.

The major driver of the female stress urinary incontinence market is changing lifestyle and its complications. Lifestyle changes has led to many anatomical changes which has causes gynecological problems with females at younger age. Increase in the conception, increase in the number of hysterectomy cases, large number of women with early onset of menopause, increase in obese population and stress which weakness the nerves and muscle and also stressed induced smoking has increased in the women. However the major restrain for female urinary incontinence market is that these devices are all under FDA approval process. There are also some of the side effects of using female urinary incontinence treatment devices such as pain, organ perforation, and painful intercourse, urinary and fecal incontinence. Also, social constraint faced by women in understanding the condition this leads many women remain undiagnosed and untreated.

The global female stress urinary incontinence treatment device is segmented by the type of devices, type of material used by end users and by geography

Segmentation by Type of Devices Internal Urethral Devices Internal Vaginal Devices Traditional Devices Purpose – made devices External Urethral Devices

Segmentation by type of Material Used Silicone Polyurethane foam

Segmentation by End Users Gynecology Clinic Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Segmentation by geography North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific



The female urinary incontinence market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to FDA approval of these devices and huge investment in the healthcare sector. The future is developing improved devices with less side effects and with easy usage. Along with investment in the healthcare sector and there is requirement of awareness among the female population regarding the causes and treatment of urinary incontinence and break the social barrier regarding the same. The female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market is segmented according to the type of device as internal urethral devices, internal vaginal devices and external urethral devices. Among these internal vaginal devices are more widely used and also termed as transvaginal mesh or vaginal sling. These are further classified as traditional devices and purpose – made devices. The traditional device segment consists of tampons, pessaries and contraceptive diaphragms and the purpose – made device segment consist of vaginal slings which are generally used for uplifting the bladder. The internal and external urethral devices are not widely used ones. The other segment of the female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market is according to the material used in making these devices like silicone and polyurethane foam. The market further can be segmented according to end users of these devices which are gynecology clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

According to geography, the female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The factors contributing for the growth of female urinary incontinence treatment device market differs by region, as less obesity but higher smoking rates in Chines population. Lack of awareness among the symptoms and social barriers in developing countries. Furthermore, U.S., Canada and United Kingdom are the major growth areas whereas the Middle East and Africa are slowly emerging markets due to lack of awareness, poverty and less healthcare facilities. The Asian countries are also expected to grow in the coming years due to rising awareness, healthcare facilities at affordable cost and overcoming the socioeconomic barriers. Owing to the growth in the developing counties, the prominent players are attracted to these regions with a strategic view to increase productivity and expansion of business.

The major players contributing to the growth of female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market are Johnson & Johnson, Bard Medical, American Medical Solutions, Boston Scientific, Teleflex, Karl Storz and Coloplast.