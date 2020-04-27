Frozen Bakery Market Trends to Reach Worth US Dollar 42.4 Billion by 2018 – 2026 | CAGR 5.2%

Global Frozen bakery industry size is valued over USD 32 billion in 2018 and the market is likely to exceed revenue of USD 42.4 billion by 2026. The industry reflects the CAGR of 5.2% amid during the years 2018 to 2026.

Increasing need for healthy and suitable baked products will boost the complete frozen bakery market in the estimate timeframe in most of the emerging countries, bakery product producers are reformulating their bakery product portfolio & modifying their product packaging, requesting to address the customers’ health concerns. The sector endures to see energetic development due to change in customer likings towards the healthier food choices that have longer shelf life & numerous nutritious benefits for instance high less sugar & fat, fiber content, etc. Aforementioned trends will shoot the whole market in forecasted timeframe.

Changing way of life, for example, receiving more beneficial schedules combined with surge in number of working ladies will prompt quick development in consumer food service. Worldwide packaged food utilization produced an income of around USD 2.5 trillion out of 2017, of which baked goods represent near 15% offer. Rising number of retail outlets moving the product in the developing economies combined with appealing promotions and marketing will likewise connote the demand for such extravagance nourishment things. The previously mentioned patterns will help the demand for frozen mixture in creating countries as individuals have lesser time to spend in their kitchens.

The global frozen bakery market is segmented into recipe, product, end-user and region. On the basis recipe, the global frozen bakery market is segmented into bread, viennoiserie, patisserie, and savoury snacks`. On the basis product, the global frozen bakery market is segmented into ready-to-prove, ready-to-bake, and fully baked. On the basis end-user, the global frozen bakery market is segmented into convenience stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, artisan’s bakers, hotels, restaurants, and catering (HORECA), and Bakery chains. On the basis of region the global frozen bakery market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Comfort stores assumes a noteworthy role in marketing and circulation of the product and catches over 15% of the whole end-client section in 2018 and will demonstrate the huge development in coming years. The simplicity of accessibility of the product and frenzied way of life of individuals has prompted the prominence of accommodation stores, for example, Mom and Pops, SMU, Cup Cakes Factory, and so forth. Through such accommodation stores, fabricates have the upside of exhibiting their differing product portfolio in a single platform. This thus, will support the worldwide market development in future.

Hotels, restaurants, and catering end-client section grasps over 16% of the volume share in 2018 and will demonstrate a sluggish development over the gauge time allotment. The section incorporates the drive-thru food chains just as family eateries and lodgings that serve nourishment which sets aside less opportunity to cook bringing about negligible table time. Development in worldwide the travel industry will support the whole fragment request and this will emphatically impact the frozen bakery market in gauge period.

Germany drove the Europe market in 2018, with an offer of over 21% in 2018 and will probably grow its offer by 2026. Surge in the travel industry and providing food industry in European nations, for example, UK, Germany, Italy, and so forth will offer a promising regional development in coming years. The local market is driven by developing demand for ‘bake-off’ and ‘thaw & serve’products that give simplicity to brisk administration eateries, retail pastry shops, and family units. Also, expanded timeframe of realistic usability of the product offers the upside of stocking the products for regular varieties, which is basic in Europe.

In 2017, North America has income of more than USD 8.4 billion in worldwide frozen bakery market and is required to develop at a huge rate by 2026. U.S. and Canada will have a flourishing business sector because of expanded processed food requirement prerequisite and changing purchaser ways of life. Also, the enhanced nourishment culture and expectations for everyday comforts alongside the local financial development will enlarge the frozen bakery showcase in future.

The significant businesses working in the worldwide frozen bakery market are BredenMaster, Grupo Bimbo, Vandemoortele, Aryzta, Europastry, Rich Products Corporation, General Mills, Inc, and Dawn Food Products.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

