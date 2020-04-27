Future of Global Orthobiologics Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Our latest research report entitled Orthobiologics Market (by type (allografts, bone morphogenic proteins, demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, stem cell therapies, soft tissue repair), application (spinal fusion, trauma repair, reconstructive surgery), end-user (hospitals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Orthobiologics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Orthobiologics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Orthobiologics growth factors.

The forecast Orthobiologics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Orthobiologics on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global orthobiologics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Orthobiologics are substances that orthopaedic surgeons use to help injuries heal more quickly. They are used to improve the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in your body. Anything that is concerned with muscles, ligaments, and joints are considered orthopedic. Disorders are ailments, injuries or diseases that cause knee problems, whiplash, dislocated shoulder, torn cartilages, foot pain, and fibromyalgia. These are only a few of the known orthopedic disorders. There are as many treatments for orthopedic disorders as there are problems and injuries in the muscles, ligaments, and joints. Orthopedic treatments and devices have helped restore a normal lifestyle for millions of patients globally.

The increasing incidence of sports injuries, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity, combined with the ever-increasing aging population globally is the key growth drivers of the global orthobiologics market. Along with these factors, increasing R&D investments and collaborations between leading medical device and biotechnology companies, leading to the advent of advanced orthobiologics is expected to increase the base for growth of orthobiologics.

Market Segmentation by Application

The report on global orthobiologics market covers segments such as type, application, and end-use. On the basis of type, the global orthobiologics market is categorized into allografts, bone morphogenic proteins, demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, joint fluid therapy (viscosupplementation), stem cell therapies and soft tissue repair. On the basis of application, the global orthobiologics market is categorized into spinal fusion, trauma repair, reconstructive surgery, soft-tissue injuries, and fracture recovery. On the basis of end-use, the global orthobiologics market is categorized into hospitals, dental clinics and facilities, and research & academic institutes.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global orthobiologics market such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Harvest Technologies Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Nuvasive, Inc., Bioventus LLC, Kuros Biosciences Ltd., and Arthrex, Inc.

