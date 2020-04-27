Global Acrylic Boxes Market Size & Share, Analysis, Business Development Trends, High Growth and Forecast-2028

The Report Acrylic Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

In packaging industry boxes are extensively used. These are made of paper, plastic, glass, wood, metal and others. These boxes come in wide variety of colors, shapes and designs. Usage of these boxes range from packaging a bundle of books or readymade cloths to jewelry piece in a display box. Acrylic boxes are a special type of rigid packaging boxes made up of acrylic. These boxes can be produced with transparent body. Transparent and lightweight features makes them more attractive over other packaging boxes. These are used in displaying e.g. in jewelry shops, hotels, museums, cosmetic shops, aquarium fishing tanks, etc. Acrylic is a clear plastic with transparent polymers. The composition is pretty much the same for acrylic materials. Acrylic has many brand names. Plexiglas is the first trademark name introduced by the Rohm and Haas Company. Other established brands include Lucite by du Pont, Acrylite by Evonik Cyro LLC., Perspex, Oroglass, Optix, and Altuglass.

Acrylic Boxes: Market Dynamics

Acrylic is a clear plastic with transparent polymers, has medium strength and low scratching usually can be removed. In today’s competitive market, some areas of store are vital to achieving sales objectives. That’s why acrylic boxes display provides the solution to successfully highlighting specific brands in strategic locations within the store. For instance, if someone have a need to increase sales in the Health and Beauty section, adding an acrylic boxes display can increase focus where the shop owner want that focus to be. The number of retail stores, super markets, hotels, restaurants and bakeries are growing in fast phase. This factor influences the demand for acrylic boxes. Acrylic boxes are thermo plastics which can be melted down and reused.

Making the products more visible and attractive for a consumer plays a vital role in increasing the sales. This also helps in displaying the variety of available products or product mix in the store. Consumer brand awareness can also be achieved. Acrylic boxes comes with lockers so precious things can be protected from damaging or theft. These boxes can be used to collect donations at counters of any store, restaurant, offices etc. These are used as aquarium or fishing tanks. These boxes can also be used in home or bathroom accessories to aggregate things at one place. Acrylic boxes are light weight so easy to transport or handle. This factor helps in optimizing the logistics and warehousing for these boxes.

Growing environment safety regulations are a threat for growth of acrylic boxes packaging market. Fluctuating or volatile commodity market prices pose a challenge for manufacturers in procurement of raw materials. Substituent products and new entrants in acrylic boxes packaging market requires high investment in R&D and innovation by manufacturers.

Acrylic Boxes: Market Segmentation

The acrylic boxes packaging market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, homecare, personal care, cosmetics and others. On the basis of packaging design technology, the global acrylic boxes market is segmented into premium and non-premium acrylic boxes. Premium acrylic boxes comes with inbuilt LED lighting, spinning and other features. These are used for packaging of precious and delicate products like jewelry items. Non premium acrylic boxes are used for storage or display of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages.

On the basis of material acrylic boxes are segmented into Injection molded acrylic and Hand-crafted acrylic. Injection molded acrylic can be manufactured with less labor and lower cost. Hand-crafted acrylic is used to make quality displays, which is more time consuming and therefore costs a little more.

Acrylic Boxes Market: Regional outlook

Acrylic boxes market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America, Eastern and Western Europe collectively represents higher demand for acrylic boxes. The reason for this is the large number of retail stores and super markets. The increased per capita disposable income and tough completion in market stimulates the demand growth of acrylic boxes in these regions.

Changing lifestyle, increased per capita income and consumption power in APEJ and Latin America is driving the demand for Acrylic Boxes. Manufacturers are exploring innovative options to make the acrylic boxes look more reliable and attractive, which positively impact the sales of acrylic boxes.

Acrylic Boxes Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global acrylic boxes packaging market are Fuzhou Innovation Products Co.Ltd., JianMeiLai Display Produces Co., Dalco H.J. Co., Ltd., Dongguan Fuguanda Acrylic Crafts Factory, Dongguan Yuefeng Display Product Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Hoteam Art & Crafts Co.Ltd., Dime Acrylics, Burhani Enterprises, Ningbo Tachygem Acrylic Industry Co., Ltd., Jinhua Weihai Plexiglass Product Co., Ltd.

