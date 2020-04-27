Global AI Testing Services Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2019 to 2024

AI Testing Service is a kind of service that use AI to test functions of the app.

This report focuses on the global AI Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Cigniti

Sogeti

Infosys

Infostretch

Aricent

StraVis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web App

Mobile App

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

