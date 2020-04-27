Global Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research
Fully automatic biochemistry analyzer (FABCA) is a high performance micro-controller based Photometric biochemistry analyzer used to measure various blood biochemical parameters such as blood glucose, urea, protein, and bilirubin etc. that are associated with various disorders such as diabetes, kidney diseases, liver malfunctions and other metabolic derangement’s. The quantization of these parameters is helpful in diagnosing health disorder. In the proposed project work, it is planned to automate the filter selection, sample aspiration, auto-calibration and other related parameters to be controlled through micro-controller based hardware and software system. It is proposed to automate the sample handling system to cope up with the large no. of blood sample at a time.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Biochemical Analyzers market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4350 million by 2024, from US$ 3130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automated Biochemical Analyzers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Biochemical Analyzers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Automated Biochemical Analyzers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Floor-standing
Bench-top
Segmentation by application:
Primary Hospital
Prefectural Hospital
Provincial Hospital
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Roche
Danaher
Siemens Healthcare
Abbott
Hitachi
Mindray Medical
Thermo Scientific
KHB
Abaxis
Horiba Medical
ELITech
Gaomi Caihong
Sunostik
Senlo
Sysmex
Urit
Tecom Science
Randox Laboratories
Dirui
Adaltis
Rayto
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automated Biochemical Analyzers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automated Biochemical Analyzers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automated Biochemical Analyzers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automated Biochemical Analyzers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automated Biochemical Analyzers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Automated Biochemical Analyzers by Players
Chapter Four: Automated Biochemical Analyzers by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market Forecast
