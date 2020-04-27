Global Barrier Films Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Barrier Films market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Barrier Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Barrier Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont Teijin

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Winpak Ltd.

Atlantis Pak Co. Ltd.

Glenroy, Inc.

Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd.

Bischof & Klein GmbH.

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Linpac Packaging Limited

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Accredo Packaging, Inc.

Sigma Plastics Group, Inc.

Krehalon Industrie B.V.

Supravis Group S.A.

Sudpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG

Flexopack SA

Lietpak

VF Verpackungen GmbH

KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.

3M

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Barrier (1000-100 cc-mil/m2-atm)

Medium Barrier (100 to 50 cc-mil/m2-atm)

High Barrier (50 to 0.1 cc-mil/m2-atm)

Ultra High Barrier (0.1 cc-mil/m2-atm)

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Barrier Films Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Barrier Films

1.2 Barrier Films Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Barrier Films Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Low Barrier (1000-100 cc-mil/m2-atm)

1.2.3 Medium Barrier (100 to 50 cc-mil/m2-atm)

1.2.4 High Barrier (50 to 0.1 cc-mil/m2-atm)

1.2.5 Ultra High Barrier (0.1 cc-mil/m2-atm)

1.3 Barrier Films Segment by Application

1.3.1 Barrier Films Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Barrier Films Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Barrier Films Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Barrier Films Market Size

1.5.1 Global Barrier Films Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Barrier Films Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Barrier Films Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Barrier Films Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Barrier Films Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Barrier Films Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Barrier Films Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Barrier Films Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Barrier Films Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Barrier Films Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Barrier Films Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Barrier Films Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Barrier Films Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Barrier Films Production

3.4.1 North America Barrier Films Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Barrier Films Production

3.5.1 Europe Barrier Films Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Barrier Films Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Barrier Films Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Barrier Films Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Barrier Films Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Barrier Films Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Barrier Films Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Barrier Films Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Barrier Films Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Barrier Films Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Barrier Films Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Barrier Films Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Barrier Films Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Barrier Films Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Barrier Films Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Barrier Films Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Barrier Films Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Barrier Films Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Barrier Films Business

7.1 DuPont Teijin

7.1.1 DuPont Teijin Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DuPont Teijin Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Amcor Limited

7.2.1 Amcor Limited Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Amcor Limited Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bemis Company, Inc.

7.3.1 Bemis Company, Inc. Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bemis Company, Inc. Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Uflex Ltd.

7.4.1 Uflex Ltd. Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Uflex Ltd. Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sealed Air Corporation

7.5.1 Sealed Air Corporation Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sealed Air Corporation Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mondi Plc

7.6.1 Mondi Plc Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mondi Plc Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Huhtamaki Oyj

7.7.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Winpak Ltd.

7.8.1 Winpak Ltd. Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Winpak Ltd. Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Atlantis Pak Co. Ltd.

7.9.1 Atlantis Pak Co. Ltd. Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Atlantis Pak Co. Ltd. Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Glenroy, Inc.

7.10.1 Glenroy, Inc. Barrier Films Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Barrier Films Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Glenroy, Inc. Barrier Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd.

7.12 Bischof & Klein GmbH.

7.13 Ampac Holdings, LLC

7.14 Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

7.15 Linpac Packaging Limited

7.16 Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

7.17 Accredo Packaging, Inc.

7.18 Sigma Plastics Group, Inc.

7.19 Krehalon Industrie B.V.

7.20 Supravis Group S.A.

7.21 Sudpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG

7.22 Flexopack SA

7.23 Lietpak

7.24 VF Verpackungen GmbH

7.25 KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.

7.26 3M

8 Barrier Films Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Barrier Films Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Barrier Films

8.4 Barrier Films Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Barrier Films Distributors List

9.3 Barrier Films Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Barrier Films Market Forecast

11.1 Global Barrier Films Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Barrier Films Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Barrier Films Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Barrier Films Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Barrier Films Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Barrier Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Barrier Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Barrier Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Barrier Films Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Barrier Films Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Barrier Films Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Barrier Films Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Barrier Films Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Barrier Films Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Barrier Films Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Barrier Films Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

