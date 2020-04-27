Global Cellular Imaging Market Insights 2019| Shares, Trends, Research, Overview New Market opportunities & Forecasts 2025

Cellular imaging is a technology used to detect and analyze organelles and macromolecules with the help of microscopy and computer programming. It also helps in measuring properties of cells including shape, size and protein presence. Cellular imaging also helps in knowing biomolecules nature. Confocal laser scanning microscopy, fluroscence resonance energy transfer and multiphoton are some of the advanced cellular imaging techniques which helps in understanding molecular and functional systems in the cell. Hospitals, academic institutions, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies uses cellular imaging systems as an important tool for drug discovery, research and diagnosis. Cellular imaging also helps in generating high throughput mode to discover the biomarkers and drug target candidates. Microscopic and macroscopic techniques are two types of intravital cellular imaging technologies.

North America is the largest market for cellular imaging followed by Europe due to increasing incidence of cancer and rising number of R&D activities. Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in next few years due to rising government investments for cell based research activities. In addition, growing demand for outsourcing of drug discovery services is also fuelling the growth of cellular imaging market in Asia.

In 2018, the global Cellular Imaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cellular Imaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular Imaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies

Beckton

Dickinson

Danaher

Olympus

GE Healthcare

Promega

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Microscopic Techniques

Macroscopic Techniques

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cellular Imaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cellular Imaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

