Global Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market Opportunities 2019| Key Players Analysis, Latest Growth, Trends & Forecast 2025

Closed drug transfer systems are defined as drug transfer devices that prohibit the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system and release the hazardous vapor concentrations outside the system.The system is used to transfer hazardous drugs from one receptacle to another without being exposed to outside environment and to the person who is working on it.

The market for closed drug transfer systems is growing at faster pace driven by the regulatory and industry efforts to design the procedures and standards for protecting workers and patients from incidental and accidental exposure to cytotoxics. Various government regulatories such as American Society of Health System Pharmacists, The Oncology Nursing Society and The Occupational Safety and Health Administration among many others have set up a list of guidelines for safer handling of hazardous drugs leading to the increased use of the closed drug transfer systems.

In 2018, the global Closed Drug Transfer Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Closed Drug Transfer Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Closed Drug Transfer Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

B.Braun Medical

Becton

Dickinson

ICU Medical

EquaShield Medical

Carefusion

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PhaSeal

AquaShield

OnGuard

SmartSite

ChemoClave

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

