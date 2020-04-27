Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Duplex Stainless Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Duplex Stainless Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duplex Stainless Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Outokumpu OYJ

Tata Steel

Arcelormittal S.A.

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation

Sandvik Materials Technology AB

Posco Group

Acerinox S.A.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

AK Steel Holding Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Voestalpine AG

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lean Duplex

Duplex

Super Duplex

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Duplex Stainless Steel

1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lean Duplex

1.2.3 Duplex

1.2.4 Super Duplex

1.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.3 Desalination Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Pulp & Paper Industry

1.3.6 Construction Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size

1.5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Production

3.4.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Production

3.5.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Duplex Stainless Steel Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Duplex Stainless Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Duplex Stainless Steel Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Duplex Stainless Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Duplex Stainless Steel Business

7.1 Outokumpu OYJ

7.1.1 Outokumpu OYJ Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Outokumpu OYJ Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tata Steel

7.2.1 Tata Steel Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tata Steel Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Arcelormittal S.A.

7.3.1 Arcelormittal S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Arcelormittal S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation

7.4.1 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sandvik Materials Technology AB

7.5.1 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Posco Group

7.6.1 Posco Group Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Posco Group Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Acerinox S.A.

7.7.1 Acerinox S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Acerinox S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

7.8.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

7.9.1 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

7.10.1 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

7.12 AK Steel Holding Corporation

7.13 Thyssenkrupp AG

7.14 Voestalpine AG

7.15 Carpenter Technology Corporation

8 Duplex Stainless Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Duplex Stainless Steel

8.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Distributors List

9.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Forecast

11.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

