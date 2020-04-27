Global Farnesene Market By Key Manufacturers(Chromatin, Intrexon, Amyris, Penta Manufacturer, Toronto Research Chemicals, Triveni Chemicals), Industry Share and Analysis 2019 – 2025

“Global Farnesene Market research report” is prepared based on the competent evaluation of the market status and business performance. The report introduces the market definition. Study acts as a valid source, when assessing the main classification and classification share of the market. Furthermore, contextual factors such as capacity production overview, production market share, demand overview, import and export consumption amongst others are thoroughly examined during the study. Besides this, data on specifics including product history development overview as well as market development overview are also featured in the study. On the other hand, the study takes a closer look at the import and export status, region -wise market performance and market development trend assessment.

Farnesene Market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Farnesene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Farnesene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Chromatin, Intrexon, Amyris, Penta Manufacturer, Toronto Research Chemicals, Triveni Chemicals, Bedoukian Research, Tate & Lyle, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Katyani Exports

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Application: Cosmetics, Flavor and Fragrances, Lubricants, Performance Materials

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Farnesene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Farnesene

1.2 Farnesene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Farnesene Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 ?-Farnesene

1.2.3 ?-farnesene

1.3 Farnesene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Farnesene Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Flavor and Fragrances

1.3.4 Lubricants

1.3.5 Performance Materials

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Farnesene Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Farnesene Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Farnesene Market Size

1.4.1 Global Farnesene Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Farnesene Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Farnesene Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Farnesene Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Farnesene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Farnesene Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Farnesene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Farnesene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Farnesene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Farnesene Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

