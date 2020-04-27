Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

The global Food Industry Automation Equipments market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Industry Automation Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Nord Drivesystems

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type : PLC, HMI, IPC, DCS, SCADA

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Food Industry Automation Equipments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Industry Automation Equipments

1.2 Food Industry Automation Equipments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PLC

1.2.3 HMI

1.2.4 IPC

1.2.5 DCS

1.2.6 SCADA

1.3 Food Industry Automation Equipments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Food Industry Automation Equipments Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Dairy

1.3.3 Bakery

1.3.4 Confectionery

1.3.5 Fruit & Vegetable

1.3.6 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

1.3.7 Beverages

1.3 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market Size

1.4.1 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Food Industry Automation Equipments Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Food Industry Automation Equipments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Industry Automation Equipments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Food Industry Automation Equipments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

