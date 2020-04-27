Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market 2026: Exceptional developments by China and Japan in genome sequencing is also expected to propel the growth

In terms of revenue, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at US$ 173.0 Mn by the end of 2026. In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for immune repertoire sequencing by 2018 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fast-growing regional market for immune repertoire sequencing in terms of revenue registering a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period.

The global market for immune repertoire sequencing is expected to witness high growth in terms of value in Asian countries due to substantial price drop in sequencing platforms and integration of new technologies in biomedical research including advancement in genome sequencing. In addition, increasing international collaboration in immune repertoire sequencing projects by other developing nations is also expected to drive the growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market.

The report includes immune repertoire sequencing component types such as assay kits, software (including software integrated system platforms) and services. However, the report does not include revenue generated by the instruments or devices (running without integrated software) and accessories incurred in various academic institutions and research centres. Revenues of third-party service vendors or representatives of primary service providers are excluded in the report. Besides, the currency fluctuations and inflation are not considered while calculating the revenue of the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of segment type classified into the component type, application, end users and regions. The report provides analysis of the global immune repertoire sequencing market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

By component type, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into:

Assay Kits

TCR Kits

BCR Kits

Software & Services

Analytical Software

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

The report begins with the definition of immune repertoire sequencing, followed by definitions of different product types. The market dynamics section includes PMRs analysis on the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, macro-economic factors and key market strategies influencing the growth of the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

The report analyses the immune repertoire sequencing market on the basis of application type and end users and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of application, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into:

Biomarker Discovery

Infectious Diseases

Vaccine Development and efficacy

Cancer Immunotherapy

Autoimmune Disease

Transplant Rejection and Tolerance

Others

On the basis of the end users, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into:

Academic Institutes

Research Centers Diagnostic laboratories

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of region, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia- Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

In addition, we have considered the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in immune repertoire sequencing market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered in the global immune repertoire sequencing market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global immune repertoire sequencing market, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help identify the existing opportunities in the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the global immune repertoire sequencing market. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

Examples of some of the key players covered in the report of the immune repertoire sequencing market are Illumina, Takara Bio Inc, BGI, Thermo Fischer Scientific, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others. The companies are focusing on developing new software-based platforms and improved assay-based kits for immune repertoire sequencing. However, the high cost associated with certain sequencing platforms and data analytic services are expected to hinder the growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market over the forecast period.

