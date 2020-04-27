Global Large Format Printer Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Large Format Printer Market (by type (UV-cured, latex, aqueous, dye sublimation, solvent ink), offering (after-sales services, printers, RIP software), printing technology, toner-based printers), application (apparel, textile, advertising, cad, technical printing, signage, decor)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Large Format Printer. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Large Format Printer cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Large Format Printer growth factors.

The forecast Large Format Printer Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Large Format Printer on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global large format printer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The growing demand for large format printing in textile and packaging industries is the factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, adoption of UV-curable inks is also expected to be the factor driving the growth of the market as UV curing offers efficient curing of inks using high-intensity UV light. However, high initial investments and operating costs may restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, Benefits such as high-quality output, energy efficiency and less wastage have made 3D printers preferred among end-users in comparison to traditional 2D printing. Hence, advancements in technologies such as selective laser sintering and fuel deposition modelling are providing growth opportunities for the key players in the large format printer market.

Market Segmentation by Ink Type, Offering, Printing Technology, And Application

The report on global large format printer market covers segments such as ink type, offering, printing technology, and application. The ink type segments include UV-cured ink, latex ink, aqueous ink, dye sublimation ink and solvent ink. On the basis of offering the global large format printer market is categorized into after-sales services, printers and RIP software. Furthermore, on the basis of printing technology the large format printer market is segmented as ink-based (inkjet) printers and toner-based (laser) printers. On the basis of application the large format printer market is segmented as apparel & textile, advertising, cad and technical printing, signage and decor.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global large format printer market such as, Durst Phototechnik, Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Mimaki Engineering, Electronics for Imaging, Hewlett-Packard, Kyocera, Agfa-Gevaert, and Xerox.

