Global Level Sensors and Switches Market, Advancement Strategy, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Level sensors detect the level of liquids and other fluids and fluidized solids, including slurries, granular materials, and powders that exhibit an upper free surface. Substances that flow become essentially horizontal in their containers (or other physical boundaries) because of gravity whereas most bulk solids pile at an angle of repose to a peak. The substance to be measured can be inside a container or can be in its natural form (e.g., a river or a lake).
The level measurement can be either continuous or point values. Continuous level sensors measure level within a specified range and determine the exact amount of substance in a certain place, while point-level sensors only indicate whether the substance is above or below the sensing point. Generally the latter detect levels that are excessively high or low.
This report focuses on Level Sensors and Switches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Level Sensors and Switches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Emerson
Honeywell
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Cognex Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Danfoss
General Electric
Jumo
Protaacs
Schmidt Technology
Shanghai Yuanben Magnetoelectric Technology
Shenzhen Sensor Electronic Technology
Siko
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Type
Piont level sensor
Continuous level sensor
by States of Objects
Liquid
Fluidized solids
Segment by Application
Water and Wastewater Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Oil and Gas industry
Agriculture
