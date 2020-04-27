Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Medical Document Management Systems Market (by product type (payroll), solution (talent management, time, attendance, scheduling, optimization services), mode of delivery (web based, cloud based), end-users (nursing homes, home health agencies, assisted living facilities)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Medical Document Management Systems. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Medical Document Management Systems cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Medical Document Management Systems growth factors.

The forecast Medical Document Management Systems Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Medical Document Management Systems on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global medical document management systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report on medical document management systems market covers a detailed analysis of market size and trends of digital document management systems (DMS). DMS are computer-based systems that store patient information digitally; thereby eliminating paper based manual processes in health care organizations. These systems provide information about the patient and help to maintain the record of their medical history. These systems assist medical staff in making effective decisions about the treatment and hospitalization process for the patients. Furthermore, Medical DMS help healthcare organizations to automate patient’s information such as admission card, insurance card, insurance claims, invoices, and laboratory results.

Need for digitization and automation in the healthcare sector, the rising number of medical facilities and the increasing number of the patient being treated due to which lots of data is being generated are considered to be the prime factors driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for cost-effective healthcare systems and implementation of regulatory compliances such as HIPPA in healthcare systems are further supporting the growth of medical DMS market. One of the key restraints of medical document management systems market is the high implementation cost of these systems and reluctance of healthcare staff to adopt new methods of the document management system. Furthermore, Technological advancement coupled with the need for digitization is anticipated to bring several opportunities to this market for a major player and new entrant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

The report on global medical document management systems market covers segments such as product type, solution, mode of delivery and end-users. On the basis of product type the global medical document management systems market is categorized into HER, EMAR and payroll management. On the basis of solution the global medical document management systems market is categorized into talent management, time & attendance, scheduling and optimization services. On the basis of mode of delivery the global medical document management systems market is categorized into web-based, on-premises and cloud-based. On the basis of end-users the global medical document management systems market is categorized into nursing homes, home health agencies, assisted living facilities and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical document management systems market such as, Becton Dickinson and Company, McKesson Corporation, 3M Company, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Kofax and Others.

