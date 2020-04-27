Global Mobile Point Of Sale (MPOS) Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

The global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered : Ingenico S.A., PAX Technology Ltd., Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), VeriFone Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Toshiba Corporation

Intuit, Inc., First Data Corporation, iZettle AB, PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Square, Inc., Dspread Technology, Inc.

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type : Full mPOS, Semi-mobile POS, Mobile Phone POS

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

1.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Full mPOS

1.2.3 Semi-mobile POS

1.2.4 Mobile Phone POS

1.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Restaurants

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Logistics

1.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

