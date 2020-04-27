Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Technological Advancement During the Forecast Period

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area. Electricity is generated when the concentrated light is converted to heat, which drives a heat engine (usually a steam turbine) connected to an electrical power generator or powers a thermochemical reaction.

Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage refers to a kind of thermal energy storage method, which is widely used in the CSP system.

This report focuses on Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BrightSource Energy

Abengoa

Areva

Acciona

ESolar

SolarReserve

Wilson Solarpower

Novatec

Shams Power

ACWA

SUPCON

Thai Solar Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tower-type Solar Power Tower System

Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Other

Segment by Application

CSP System

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Other

