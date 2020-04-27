Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

Newcastle disease is a contagious viral bird disease affecting many domestic and wild avian species; it is transmissible to humans.

Newcastle disease can be controlled by the use of vaccines. There are many Newcastle disease vaccines suitable for use in commercial chickens.

The classification of Newcastle Disease Vaccine includes Live Vaccines and Killed Vaccines. The proportion of Killed Vaccines in 2016 is about 77.1%, These vaccines are made with virus that is alive and able to infect cells. Strains of virus of low or moderate virulence are used. They mimic natural infection and induce all three immune responses. And the proportion of Live Vaccines in 2016 is about 22.9%.

Newcastle Disease Vaccine is application in Chicken, Duck & Goose and others. The most of Newcastle Disease Vaccine is used in Chicken, and the market share in 2016 is about 87.5%.

Newcastle disease is a contagious viral bird disease affecting many domestic and wild avian species; it is transmissible to humans. Newcastle disease can causes devastating losses in both commercial and village chickens. So Newcastle Disease Vaccine is necessary for farms with Chicken, Duck & Goose, etc.

Market competition is intense. Merial, CEVA, QYH Biotech, Ringpu Biology, etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Newcastle Disease Vaccine industry will be more and more popular in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Newcastle Disease Vaccine market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 340 million by 2024, from US$ 280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Newcastle Disease Vaccine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Newcastle Disease Vaccine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Newcastle Disease Vaccine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Live Vaccines

Killed Vaccines

Segmentation by application:

Chicken

Duck & Goose

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Merial

CEVA

QYH Biotech

Ringpu Biology

Yebio

Harbin Veterinary Research Institute

Merck Animal Health

DHN

Zoetis

ChengDu Tecbond

Elanco (Lohmann)

FATRO

CAVAC

Vaksindo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Newcastle Disease Vaccine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Newcastle Disease Vaccine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Newcastle Disease Vaccine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Newcastle Disease Vaccine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Newcastle Disease Vaccine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine by Players

Chapter Four: Newcastle Disease Vaccine by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market Forecast



