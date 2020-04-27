Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

The global Personal Flotation Devices market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Personal Flotation Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Flotation Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:-Survitec Group Limited, Mustang Survival, The Coleman Company

Astral, Kokatat, MTI ? Marine Technology, Aqua Lung International, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), Spinlock, JimBuoy, O’Brien, SeaSafe Systems, Johnson Outdoors, Harmony Stormy Lifejackets, ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR, Hansen Protection, Kadematic

Segment by Regions:-North America, Europe, China, Japan

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Personal Flotation Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Flotation Devices

1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Life Jacket

1.2.3 Survival Suit

1.2.4 Buoyancy Compensator

1.2.5 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Personal Flotation Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Adults

1.3.3 Kids

1.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size

1.4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Personal Flotation Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Flotation Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Personal Flotation Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

