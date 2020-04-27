Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market 2026: Increasing adoption of nutritional supplements, particularly by the elderly population due to increasing health consciousness

Sarcopenia is categorized by progressive and generalized loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength, with a risk of adverse outcomes such as poor quality of life, physical disability and death. Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of muscle mass, after the age of 60 the muscle mass declines at an annual rate of 1.5% to 3.0% per year. The prevalence of sarcopenia among people aged 65 years and above is estimated to be 15%, whereas 50% among people aged 80 and above.

This report examines the Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market for the period 2018-2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global sarcopenia treatment market.

The Sarcopenia Treatment Market is Segmented Based on:

Treatment Type

Distribution Channel

Regions

This report covers the global sarcopenia treatment market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. The report begins with an overview and definitions. The market viewpoints section underlines macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global sarcopenia treatment market along with detailed opportunity analysis of the market. This is then followed by the key drivers, restraints and trends of the global sarcopenia treatment market.

The global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented based on treatment type, distribution channel and regions. Based on treatment type, the global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented into protein supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, and vitamin D & calcium supplement. Based on distribution channels, the global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and hypermarket & supermarket. Geographically, the global sarcopenia treatment market is segmented into North America (the U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Australia, Japan, China and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle-East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of MEA).

A detailed analysis has been provided for each region in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, and market attractive index. The forecast of the sarcopenia treatment market by country, treatment type, and distribution channel is represented in a tabular form for each region. This section will help to understand the present scenario and opportunities of the sarcopenia treatment market in major countries by each segment.

In the next section of the report, the Competitive Landscape is included to provide the report audiences with a dashboard view of the key competitor firms in order to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to a market segment. The detailed profiles of players operating in the sarcopenia treatment market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.

The next section of the report highlights the market outlook for 20182026 and sets the forecast within the context of the sarcopenia treatment market by region. A detailed analysis has been provided for each region in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, and market attractive index.

The above sections by treatment type and distribution channel evaluate the historic market analysis and growth prospects of the sarcopenia treatment market for the period 20182026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

The final section of the report represents the global scenario of the sarcopenia treatment market along with y-o-y growth and market forecast till 2026. This section also evaluates the global market opportunity over the forecast period as well as the absolute dollar opportunity for each year. This section will help to understand the overall growth of the sarcopenia treatment market and the opportunity analysis for every year over the forecast period.

To arrive at the market size, bottom-up approach is used to validate the total market size obtained for the sarcopenia treatment market. The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of the sarcopenia treatment market over 20182026. Triangulation methodology is used for market estimation that is primarily based on experimental techniques, such as patient-level data to obtain precise market estimations for sarcopenia treatment market and insights on specific country/regions. The country-specific data is again analyzed to derive data at a regional level and then at the global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

The factors considered while developing the estimates of the sarcopenia treatment market prevalence of sarcopenia, available treatment options for sarcopenia, adoption of supplements for sarcopenia treatment, and prescription pattern for different supplements. The average selling price (US$) is derived by using weighted average pricing methodology.

The market value has also analyzed by considering the revenue from the key players operating in a segment. The key players are segmented at the tier level with respect to their revenue, product portfolio and geographical presence. This process involves analysis of various annual reports of companies, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports, earning call transcripts and press releases. This task is done to fetch substantial information about the key players, their respective revenues and estimate their respective market share.

Revenue growth of the key market players is analyzed over the historical period and market share of key players has been made in order to validate and align the resultant market numbers. The market structure is closely studied and analyzed at the regional level to map and ascertain incremental $ opportunity for companies, for instance, supply from domestic/regional players, small-scale enterprises or unorganized segments is also taken into consideration to arrive at the final market numbers.

While forecasting the size of the sarcopenia treatment market, we have considered the impact of several factors such as per capital healthcare expenditure, disposable income, launch of new dietary and nutritional supplement brands and products, average consumption of different supplement among elderly across all regions, etc. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global sarcopenia treatment market.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for sarcopenia treatment is consolidated with the presence of a large number of participants. Examples of some of the key participants identified in the global sarcopenia treatment market are Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Nestlé S.A., Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Amway, Novartis AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company. The players operating in the sarcopenia treatment market are focusing on clinical trials for the introduction of effective sarcopenia treatment drugs and supplement.

