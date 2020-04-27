Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Specialty Kraft Papers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Kraft Papers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Kraft Papers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Mondi Group

BillerudKorsnas

SCG Packaging

Gascogne

KapStone

WestRock

Segezha Group

Smurfit Kappa

Nordic Paper

Tolko Industries

Canfor Corporation

Oji Holding

Fujian Qingshan Paper

Tokushu Tokai Paper

Natron-Hayat

Daio Paper

Horizon Pulp & Paper

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

Copamex

Forsac

Georgia-Pacific

Primo Tedesco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bleached Kraft Paper

Natural Kraft Paper

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Other Industry

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Specialty Kraft Papers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Specialty Kraft Papers

1.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bleached Kraft Paper

1.2.3 Natural Kraft Paper

1.3 Specialty Kraft Papers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Building & Construction

1.3.5 Other Industry

1.4 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market Size

1.5.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Specialty Kraft Papers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Specialty Kraft Papers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Specialty Kraft Papers Production

3.4.1 North America Specialty Kraft Papers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Specialty Kraft Papers Production

3.5.1 Europe Specialty Kraft Papers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Specialty Kraft Papers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Specialty Kraft Papers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Specialty Kraft Papers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Specialty Kraft Papers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Specialty Kraft Papers Business

7.1 The Mondi Group

7.1.1 The Mondi Group Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 The Mondi Group Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BillerudKorsnas

7.2.1 BillerudKorsnas Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BillerudKorsnas Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SCG Packaging

7.3.1 SCG Packaging Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SCG Packaging Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Gascogne

7.4.1 Gascogne Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Gascogne Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 KapStone

7.5.1 KapStone Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 KapStone Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 WestRock

7.6.1 WestRock Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 WestRock Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Segezha Group

7.7.1 Segezha Group Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Segezha Group Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Smurfit Kappa

7.8.1 Smurfit Kappa Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Smurfit Kappa Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nordic Paper

7.9.1 Nordic Paper Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nordic Paper Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tolko Industries

7.10.1 Tolko Industries Specialty Kraft Papers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tolko Industries Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Canfor Corporation

7.12 Oji Holding

7.13 Fujian Qingshan Paper

7.14 Tokushu Tokai Paper

7.15 Natron-Hayat

7.16 Daio Paper

7.17 Horizon Pulp & Paper

7.18 Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

7.19 Copamex

7.20 Forsac

7.21 Georgia-Pacific

7.22 Primo Tedesco

8 Specialty Kraft Papers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Specialty Kraft Papers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Specialty Kraft Papers

8.4 Specialty Kraft Papers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Specialty Kraft Papers Distributors List

9.3 Specialty Kraft Papers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Specialty Kraft Papers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

