Global Stone Wool Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Stone Wool market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stone Wool volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stone Wool market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Paroc

Rockwool International

Saint-gobain

Uralita

Izocam

USG

Poly Glass Fiber Insulation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Felt Type

Strip Type

Tubular Type

granular Type

Plate Type

Segment by Application

Industrial Applications:

Building Applications:

Marine Applications

Agricultural Applications:

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Stone Wool Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stone Wool

1.2 Stone Wool Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Stone Wool Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Felt Type

1.2.3 Strip Type

1.2.4 Tubular Type

1.2.5 granular Type

1.2.6 Plate Type

1.3 Stone Wool Segment by Application

1.3.1 Stone Wool Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Applications:

1.3.3 Building Applications:

1.3.4 Marine Applications

1.3.5 Agricultural Applications:

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Stone Wool Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Stone Wool Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Stone Wool Market Size

1.5.1 Global Stone Wool Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Stone Wool Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Stone Wool Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Stone Wool Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Stone Wool Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Stone Wool Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Stone Wool Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Stone Wool Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Stone Wool Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Stone Wool Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Stone Wool Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Stone Wool Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Stone Wool Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Stone Wool Production

3.4.1 North America Stone Wool Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Stone Wool Production

3.5.1 Europe Stone Wool Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Stone Wool Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Stone Wool Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Stone Wool Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Stone Wool Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Stone Wool Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Stone Wool Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Stone Wool Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Stone Wool Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Stone Wool Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Stone Wool Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Stone Wool Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Stone Wool Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Stone Wool Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Stone Wool Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Stone Wool Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Stone Wool Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Stone Wool Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Stone Wool Business

7.1 Johns Manville

7.1.1 Johns Manville Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Johns Manville Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Knauf Insulation

7.2.1 Knauf Insulation Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Knauf Insulation Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Owens Corning

7.3.1 Owens Corning Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Owens Corning Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Paroc

7.4.1 Paroc Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Paroc Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rockwool International

7.5.1 Rockwool International Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rockwool International Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Saint-gobain

7.6.1 Saint-gobain Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Saint-gobain Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Uralita

7.7.1 Uralita Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Uralita Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Izocam

7.8.1 Izocam Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Izocam Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 USG

7.9.1 USG Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 USG Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Poly Glass Fiber Insulation

7.10.1 Poly Glass Fiber Insulation Stone Wool Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Stone Wool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Poly Glass Fiber Insulation Stone Wool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Stone Wool Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Stone Wool Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Stone Wool

8.4 Stone Wool Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Stone Wool Distributors List

9.3 Stone Wool Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Stone Wool Market Forecast

11.1 Global Stone Wool Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Stone Wool Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Stone Wool Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Stone Wool Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Stone Wool Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Stone Wool Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Stone Wool Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Stone Wool Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Stone Wool Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Stone Wool Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Stone Wool Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Stone Wool Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Stone Wool Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Stone Wool Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Stone Wool Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Stone Wool Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

