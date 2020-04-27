Global Thermosetting Moulding Materials for Electronics Market is expected to grow at attractive pace owing to high demand for epoxy moulding applications 2018-2026

The global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,139.3 Mn by 2018 end and is expected to reach US$ 1,685.6 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. The global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market is anticipated to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 546.3 Mn between 2018 and 2026. The global High Purity Quartz is anticipated to increase to US$ 335.8 by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

The main aim of this report is to offer exhaustive analysis and provide insights pertaining to the Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market in terms of volume (tons) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in sales of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics according to application and end use. For better understanding of market, report is loaded with analysis of factors such as drivers, trends, restraints, and their impact on the market dynamics. The Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics report is segmented into three sections viz. by base material, by application, and by region, to offer insights on the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market.

Report Description

The report on global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market starts with executive summary and market introduction, which provide a complete view of the market. This section includes Market view point, value chain analysis and forecast factors impact analysis related to Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics Market. Additionally, the Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics report provides valuable information regarding cost of production, comparative analysis between high purity quartz and other substitute materials used as well as detailed value chain analysis of the Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics Market. The section that follows analyses the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market on the basis of its segments and presents forecast for the period of 2018-2026. On the basis of composition, the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market is segmented into;

Base Material

Application

End Use

First section include analysis of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market on the basis of Base Material and it is segmented as

High Purity Quartz (HPQ)

Lower Purity Grades

HPQ Powder

Grade I HPQ

Grade II HPQ

Grade III HPQ

Competitive Products

Fumed Silica

Spherulised Fused Silica

Synthetic Silica

Crystal Silica

Ti, Al, Zr, Ferrite Powders

Second section include analysis of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market on the basis of Application and it is segmented as

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane

Polyimide

Formaldehyde, and melamine formaldehyde

Bakelite

Others

Third section include analysis of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market on the basis of End Use and it is segmented as

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

The following section i.e. region, includes analysis of the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market on the basis of seven regions: North America, Latin America, South East Asia & Pacific, Mainland China, Japan, Europe and Middle East and Africa

Last section of the Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics report includes competitive landscape, which include market share analysis and provides information and analysis of companies based on categories of manufactures across the value chain and their presence in the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market.

Market participants of the global thermosetting resin moulding materials for electronics market

Some of the market participants reported in this study of global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market include Unimin-Sibelco, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Golovach Quartz, Momentive,, The Quartz Corporation, Kyocera Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, ANZAPLAN GmbH, HPQ Silicon, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co.,Russian Quartz LLC –Kyshtym Mining –Sumitomo, Nordic Mining ASA, CB Minerals and others.

