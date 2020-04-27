Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market (by product (transapical implantation and transfemoral implantation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement growth factors.

The forecast Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The mitral valve, also known as the bicuspid valve or left atrioventricular valve, is a dual-flap valve in the heart that lies between the left atrium and the left ventricle. The mitral valve and the tricuspid valve are known collectively as the atrioventricular valves because they lie between the atria and the ventricles of the heart. The mitral valve manages blood flow between the left atrium and left ventricle, and prevents backward flow of the blood into the left atrium. Mitral regurgitation is leakage of blood backward through the mitral valve each time the left ventricle contracts. This is the most common mitral valve disorder that causes abnormal blood flow. As a remedy for this problem, surgeons use mitral surgical valve repair procedures or transcatheter replacement methods.

Some of the key driving factors attributing to the growth of this market include an increasing number of patients with mitral valve disorders. Approximately 7 million people in the U.S. suffer from mitral regurgitation in the U.S., and they represent almost 2% of the nation’s population. Similarly, approximately the same number of people suffers from the condition in Europe. This group includes 4.1 million people who have moderate to severe mitral regurgitation. The number of new patients suffering from mitral regurgitation disease added each year is 250,000. Among these 4.1 million patients, only about 20% or 1.67 million are eligible for the treatment. This creates a huge opportunity for the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market.

In addition, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical open heart procedures, reduction in hospital stays, low risk of infection, minimal blood loss are further propelling the market. According to the world health organization (WHO), it has been estimated that the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases will increase to 22.2 million by 2030. The market for TMVR is expected to reach around USD 3.0 billion by 2022. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of this market, which includes, high costs associated with the LMVD implantation compared to other therapies available for CVD diseases.

Segment Covered

The report on global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market covers product segment. On the basis of product, the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market is categorized into transapical implantation and transfemoral implantation.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market such as Abbott Laboratories, Edward Lifesciences Incorporation, Micro Interventional Devices, Neovasc, Medtronic, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Colibri Heart Valve, Llc., Livanova Plc, Neochord Inc. and Coramaze Technologies Gmbh.

