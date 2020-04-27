Global Water Treatment Services for the Downstream Oil and Gas Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2021

This report focuses on the global Water Treatment Services for the Downstream Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Treatment Services for the Downstream Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SUEZ

The Dow Chemical

Veolia

Aquatech International

Evoqua Water

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Large Equipment

Small Device

Market segment by Application, split into

Process Water

Wastewater

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

