Hair Dryer Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Panasonic, Dyson, Philips, Flyco, Tescom, Revlon, Vidal Sassoon and Forecast to 2025
Global Hair Dryer Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hair Dryer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 125 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Hair Dryer is an electromechanical device designed to dry the hair. Most people are familiar with the daily routine of washing, drying, and styling their hair. Although hair will eventually dry on its own if given enough time, most people reach for a hair dryer to speed up the process.
The global average price of Hair Dryer is in the increasing trend, from 10.17 USD/Unit in 2013 to 11.55 USD/Unit in 2017. With the introduction of expensive Supersonic hair dryer, the price is growing faster.
The classification of Hair Dryer includes handhold dryer and wall-mounted dryer, and the latter is generally used in the hotel. The proportion of handhold dryer in 2017 is about 92.19%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
With a huge population base and fast growing economy, China region is the largest consumption market of Hair Dryer, with a Sales market share nearly 33.19% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption market of Hair Dryer, enjoying Sales market share nearly 22.7% in 2017.
Market competition is not intense. Conair, Panasonic, Dyson, Philips, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3747440-global-hair-dryer-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This report studies the global market size of Hair Dryer in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hair Dryer in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Hair Dryer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hair Dryer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Conair
Panasonic
Dyson
Philips
Flyco
Tescom
Revlon
Vidal Sassoon
Braun
Drybar
Remington
GHD
VALERA
CONFU
POVOS
SID
T3 Micro
Elchim
Market size by Product
Handhold Dryer
Wall-mounted Dryer
Market size by End User
Household
Commercial
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3747440-global-hair-dryer-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hair Dryer Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Hair Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Handhold Dryer
1.4.3 Wall-mounted Dryer
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Hair Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Conair
11.1.1 Conair Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Conair Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Conair Hair Dryer Products Offered
11.1.5 Conair Recent Development
11.2 Panasonic
11.2.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Panasonic Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Panasonic Hair Dryer Products Offered
11.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development
11.3 Dyson
11.3.1 Dyson Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Dyson Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Dyson Hair Dryer Products Offered
11.3.5 Dyson Recent Development
11.4 Philips
11.4.1 Philips Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Philips Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Philips Hair Dryer Products Offered
11.4.5 Philips Recent Development
11.5 Flyco
11.5.1 Flyco Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Flyco Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Flyco Hair Dryer Products Offered
11.5.5 Flyco Recent Development
11.6 Tescom
11.6.1 Tescom Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Tescom Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Tescom Hair Dryer Products Offered
11.6.5 Tescom Recent Development
11.7 Revlon
11.7.1 Revlon Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Revlon Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Revlon Hair Dryer Products Offered
11.7.5 Revlon Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.