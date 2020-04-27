Hyper Converged Infrastructure Appliance Market to See Incredible Growth During 2017 – 2025

Wheat starch is produced from wheat species such as Triticum aestivum, which is also known as bread wheat. Starch is one of the main carbohydrate in wheat which comprises of around 60-75% of grain and around 70-80% of flour. Amount of starch obtained from wheat is nearly 7% as compared with others sources of starch such as cassava (12%), potato (4%), others (0.5%), and maize (77%). Wheat starch contains carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins. Wheat starch is obtained from wheat wet milling process. Commercially, wheat starch is produced by processes such as dough-washing, batter, or hydroclone or dough-batter process. Dough-washing process consists of washing of the dough for separating gluten and starch. Around 75-80% of starch is present in flour, while 5-10% of the starch obtained is second grade starch which consists of small granules, proteins, and pentosans. In hydroclone process, the starch is separated from gluten by using battery of hydroclones. High pressure disintegration process is the highly used process for wheat starch extraction. The high pressure shearing frees starch granules from proteins and disperses throughout the slurry. Wheat starch is non-gluten, non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) and non-allergenic ingredient and is highly preferred by consumers which are gluten intolerant.

Global Wheat Starch: Market Segmentation

The global wheat starch market is segmented on the basis of type, grade, end user, application, and region. The global wheat starch market is segmented on the basis of type which includes native wheat starch and modified wheat starch. The global wheat starch market is segmented on the basis of grade which includes food grade, feed grade, and industrial grade. The global wheat starch market is segmented on the basis of application in which wheat starch is used as in various application such as animal feed, drug formulations, paper-based products, textiles, and others. Wheat starch works as an emulsifier, and stabilizer for various end use industries. In food & beverage industry, wheat starch is used as a thickening agent for various food products. The global wheat starch market is segmented on the basis of end user such as animal feed, paper industries, and food & beverage industry, textile industries, cosmetic industries and others. Hence, the global wheat starch market is expected to increase significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Wheat Starch Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global wheat starch industry can be segmented into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global wheat starch market. Increasing demand for wheat starch as a gelling agent in various food products, has strengthened the growth of global wheat starch market and hence is expected to increase significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Wheat Starch Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for wheat starch as a stabilizing and gelling agent in various end use industries is a major factor driving the global Wheat starch market worldwide. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent in various food products. Wheat starch thickens the food products through gelatinization and retro gradation. Many wheat starch producers are providing healthier product offerings based on the increasing demand for wheat starch as a better gelling agent in a variety of meat products. Wheat starch is majorly used in gluten-free food products which is mostly consumed by individuals which are gluten intolerant and also wheat starch can be used as fat replacer in variety of food products. Hence, the global wheat starch market is expected to increase significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Wheat Starch Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Wheat starch market include Amilina, Cargill Incorportaed, Crespel & Dieters, Penford Corp. Industrial Starch, New Zealand starch Company, AGRANA, Manildra Group, Ingredion Food, Roquette, Emsland-Starke GmbH, Tate & Lyle Speciality Food Ingredients, Avebe U.A. are among others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global wheat starch market over the forecast period.